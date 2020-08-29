Upcoming Web Drama “AMANZA” Shares Insightful Character Posters Of Main Cast

Upcoming net drama “AMANZA” has launched new character posters.

This KakaoM authentic digital drama, which is predicated on the webtoon by Kim Bo Tong, is a few younger man who’s identified with terminal most cancers. He goes forwards and backwards between the truth of his painful battle with most cancers and a dreamworld the place he experiences thrilling adventures.

The primary poster exhibits Ji Soo, enjoying the primary character who was identified with terminal most cancers at a younger age. However somewhat than being filled with despair and anger, his expression is considerate and deep, and he appears to be calmly reflecting on his life. His poster reads, “Throughout my 27th fall, the issues that I gave up on are starting to turn into clear.”

Lee Seol performs Min Jung, his heat and caring girlfriend, and her eyes are deep with thought and longing. Her poster reads, “Even 5 % is sufficient. Let’s be in love till the top.”

Actor Lee Jong Gained performs the youthful brother. His face is deep with focus as he works onerous to create one thing, however his shoulders are stiff with distraction. His poster reads, “If not now, I assumed I’d by no means have the ability to do it.”

Yoo Seung Mok, who performs the daddy within the drama, appears to be like distraught and shocked in his character poster. The caption reads, “I’ve at all times supported you in my coronary heart.”

Oh Hyun Kyung performs the quiet and anxious mom. Within the poster, she is watching her unwell son, and her face is shadowed with fear and remorse. Her poster says, “I by no means knew something about my son.”

These 5 characters will come collectively to create a touching story about love, life, and loss.

“AMANZA” will premiere on Kakao TV on September 1, and every of the 10 episodes of shall be 15 minutes lengthy.

Within the meantime, watch Ji Soo’s present drama “Once I Was the Most Stunning“:

Watch Now

