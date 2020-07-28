Upcoming Web Drama Shares New Poster Of UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok, Han Sung Min, And More

A brand new poster has been unveiled for the upcoming net drama “Twenty-Twenty”!

“Twenty-Twenty” will inform the tales of 20-year-olds who work to search out their desires as they expertise freedom and duties for the primary time.

On July 27, Playlist Studio revealed the brand new poster of Park Sang Nam, Han Sung Min, and UP10TION’s Kim Woo Seok on Instagram. The caption reads, “‘An unfamiliar act of revolt as a way to discover myself, Twenty-Twenty.’”

Park Sang Nam will play Jung Ha Joon, a preferred character with a hidden secret, whereas Han Sung Min will painting Chae Da Hee, a personality who appears unapproachable and chilly at first however meets new buddies and experiences many firsts in school.

Kim Woo Seok will tackle the position of Lee Hyun Jin, who has a variety of scars on the within and begins to alter upon assembly Chae Da Hee.

A.C.E‘s Chan can even star within the upcoming drama as Lee Hyun Jin’s pal Son Bo Hyun.

A brand new challenge by “A-TEEN” sequence director Han Su Ji, “Twenty-Twenty” can be pre-released on August 15 at 7 p.m. KST on V LIVE. The drama will formally premiere on August 22 at 7 p.m. KST by Playlist Studio’s YouTube channel.

Within the meantime, begin watching Playlist Studio’s drama “XX” right here:

Watch Now