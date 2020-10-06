Upcoming Web Drama Starring Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung And Kim Doyeon Unveils Fun Main Poster

Weki Meki’s Choi Yoojung and Kim Doyeon’s upcoming net drama “Melo, Not Solo” (literal title) has shared its principal poster!

“Melo, Not Solo” tells the story of Bong Joo Yi (Choi Yoojung) and Ji Yeon Search engine optimization (Kim Doyeon), two faculty college students who’ve by no means dated anybody of their lives. They each graduated from all-girls faculties in center college and highschool, and they’re enrolled in a girls’s college. They in some way find yourself residing in a share home with three males, and so they lastly discover the primary romance of their lives.

The poster provides a peek on the six principal characters: Bong Joo Yi, Ji Yeon Search engine optimization, Woo Seung Bong (Jung Hyo Joon), Kang Joon Woo (Kim Min Cheol), Ma Hoon (Moon Ji Hoo), and Ma Ho Younger (Lee So Yul). They pose in what appears to be like like a photograph sales space, and so they stare straight forward of them with shocked expressions, as in the event that they weren’t able to take an image but. The poster hints that this might be a chaotic story of six single college students residing beneath one roof and their makes an attempt to fall in love.

“Melo, Not Solo” will premiere on October 20 at 6 p.m. KST on KOK TV’s YouTube channel.

Additionally, Weki Meki’s upcoming album “NEW RULES” might be launched on October 8. Take a look at the teaser for his or her title monitor “COOl” right here!

