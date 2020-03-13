Update: Animal Crossing Switch Preorders Back at Amazon



UPDATE March 13, three:58 PM ET: the Animal Crossing Nintendo Switch is once more in stock at Amazon.

Nintendo has merely launched a novel model Animal Crossing: New Horizons-themed Nintendo Switch console. It arrives exactly one week before the game (which, true to form for Nintendo, is purchased one at a time). Preorders for the model new {hardware} are literally live at a wide range of shops, along with Amazon, GameStop, and Perfect Buy. If you want one, it’s possible you’ll must lock in your preorder rapidly, because of there is no telling whether or not or not these will promote out.

Preorder Animal Crossing: New Horizons Specific Model Nintendo Switch

[poilib element=”commerceCta” json=”%7B%22image%22%3A%7B%22url%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fassets1.ignimgs.com%2F2020%2F02%2F01%2Fanimal-crossing-special-edition-switch1580604820794.jpg%22%2C%22styleUrl%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fassets1.ignimgs.com%2F2020%2F02%2F01%2Fanimal-crossing-special-edition-switch1580604820794_%7Bsize%7D.jpg%22%2C%22id%22%3A%225e361d99e4b09195bc9979f8%22%7D%2C%22url%22%3A%22http%3A%2F%2Fr.zdbb.net%2Fu%2Fbn8v%22%2C%22title%22%3A%22Animal%20Crossing-Themed%20Switch%22%2C%22store%22%3A%22Amazon%22%2C%22additionalInfo%22%3A%22%22%2C%22ourPick%22%3Afalse%7D”]

Get it at Amazon – $299.99



– Get it at Walmart – $299.99 SOLD OUT

Get it at GameStop – $299.99 SOLD OUT

Get it at Aim – $299.99 SOLD OUT

Get it at Perfect Buy – $299.99 SOLD OUT

The actual model Nintendo Switch is now available to preorder at most on-line shops that promote such points. Discover that preorders haven’t long gone live however on Amazon, and that they’re recently purchased out at Perfect Buy. That suggests for those who want to be certain to get one, you’ll be sensible to place your preorder rapidly so it doesn’t promote out all over the place before you would have the chance.

This Is the “V2” Nintendo Switch

This explicit model of the Switch is the “V2” mannequin of the {hardware}, due to this it’ll get longer battery existence than the discharge Switch. It has pastel blue and inexperienced Pleasure-Cons. The underside is cream colored and contours an image of Tom, Timmy, and Tommy Nook standing on a small island inside the sea. The once more of the Switch is black, nonetheless it’s etched with Animal Crossing imagery.

It Does Now not Include the Recreation

[poilib element=”commerceCta” json=”%7B%22image%22%3A%7B%22url%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fassets1.ignimgs.com%2F2020%2F02%2F03%2Fanimal-crossing-new-horizons1580759673229.jpg%22%2C%22styleUrl%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fassets1.ignimgs.com%2F2020%2F02%2F03%2Fanimal-crossing-new-horizons1580759673229_%7Bsize%7D.jpg%22%2C%22id%22%3A%225e387a7de4b0e6d43845e556%22%7D%2C%22url%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fr.zdbb.net%2Fu%2Fbmxx%22%2C%22title%22%3A%22Animal%20Crossing%3A%20New%20Horizons%22%2C%22store%22%3A%22Amazon%22%2C%22additionalInfo%22%3A%22%22%2C%22ourPick%22%3Afalse%7D”]

Sadly, this explicit model Switch does not include the game. Assuming you’ll want to play Animal Crossing: New Horizons in your Animal Crossing-themed Switch, you’ll have to buy it one at a time (see it at Amazon). Moreover available is an Animal Crossing-themed carrying case for Switch and Switch Lite, plus a few formally licensed Switch controllers made by PowerA, which you’ll be capable to see beneath.

Preorder Animal Crossing Sporting Case & Show Protector

[poilib element=”commerceCta” json=”%7B%22image%22%3A%7B%22url%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fassets1.ignimgs.com%2F2020%2F02%2F01%2Fcarrying-case-animal-crossing1580605304179.jpeg%22%2C%22styleUrl%22%3A%22https%3A%2F%2Fassets1.ignimgs.com%2F2020%2F02%2F01%2Fcarrying-case-animal-crossing1580605304179_%7Bsize%7D.jpeg%22%2C%22id%22%3A%225e361f7ee4b0e6d43845e530%22%7D%2C%22url%22%3A%22http%3A%2F%2Fr.zdbb.net%2Fu%2Fbn08%22%2C%22title%22%3A%22Animal%20Crossing-Themed%20Carrying%20Case%22%2C%22store%22%3A%22Walmart%22%2C%22additionalInfo%22%3A%22%22%2C%22ourPick%22%3Afalse%7D”]

Get it at Walmart for Switch – $24.99

Get it at Walmart for Switch Lite – $24.99

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the first recreation inside the assortment since Animal Crossing: New Leaf launched at the 3DS in 2012. New Horizons has a vacation theme, as you is perhaps whisked away at the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Bundle. As commonplace, you’ll be able to customise your character and your home in your liking, shaping the panorama as you notice are compatible. You’ll craft items, fish, beautify, and yuck it up with the neighbors.

[poilib element=”commerceDeal” parameters=”slug=animal-crossing-new-horizons-and-switch-controllers”]

Animal Crossing: New Horizons – $59.99 (out March 20) – Preorder it at Amazon

Switch Controller: Okay.Okay. Slider – $49.99 (out March 10) – Preorder it at Amazon

Switch Controller: Timmy & Tommy Nook – $49.99 (out March 10) – Preorder it at Amazon

[poilib element=”accentDivider”]

Chris Reed is IGN’s shopping for groceries and commerce editor. You’ll apply him on Twitter @_chrislreed.

[widget path=”ign/modules/recirc” parameters=”title=&type=articles%2Cvideos&tags=us-shopping&count=3&columnCount=3&theme=article”]

