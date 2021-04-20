Update: B1A4 Shares Cover Image For Upcoming 10th Anniversary Digital Single

Updated April 20 KST:

B1A4 has revealed the cover image for their upcoming 10th anniversary single “10 TIMES”!

Original Article:

B1A4 will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut with lots of exciting surprises!

On April 18 at midnight KST, B1A4 announced their plans for their upcoming 10th anniversary. To commemorate the occasion, B1A4 will be releasing a special digital single album entitled “10 TIMES” on April 23, and they will also be holding an online fan meeting in honor of their special day.

Additionally, B1A4’s WM Entertainment labelmates Oh My Girl and ONF will be joining in the celebrations by sharing special covers of the group’s past songs. Oh My Girl will be covering B1A4’s “Baby Good Night,” while ONF will be covering “This Time Is Over.”

Check out B1A4’s full schedule for their 10th anniversary celebrations below!