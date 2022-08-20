Update Chrome as soon as possible: Google has already released the solution to its latest, and serious, security problem

The browser Google Chrome on Windows, Mac and Linux systems have reported an issue you already have a solution. It is important to mass update the latest version of Google’s browser, released just yesterday, August 18.





This update seeks to resolve the 11 bugs that Chrome had. One of them is very serious and is being exploited “in the wild”, as has been known this week. Google hasn’t revealed any additional information about the issues other than a brief summary of each fix in the released update.

If you want to know if you are using the latest version you have to click on the three points in the upper right corner of the browser, selecting “Help” and then “About Chrome”. The versions with the fixes are version 104.0.5112.101 on Mac and Linux and version 104.0.5112.102/101 on Windows. It should automatically install on your Chrome, but if it hasn’t, you can start the update now.

More than 1.3 million affected





Kaspersky cybersecurity researchers said on Thursday that attacks hidden in browser extensions harmed more than 1.3 million people in the first half of 2022. This statistic represents more than 70% of users who were affected by the same threat in 2021.

Kaspersky experts investigated the risks that seemingly harmless browser extensions pose to consumers, as well as the activities of cybercriminals hiding viruses behind plug-ins. Specifically, they can install advertisements, collect data about users’ browsing history and even search for login credentials by posing as popular apps like Google Translate or extensions with useful features like PDF Converter or Video Downloader.

Adware – an unwanted program designed to display advertisements on the screen – has been the most important threat that has been transmitted through browser extensions. Instead of real search engine ads, these ads based on browsing history of users to arouse their interest, insert banners on web pages or link them to affiliate pages where developers can earn money.