Update Chrome immediately: Google released an emergency security update for a critical bug

Google just released a Emergency security update for over 3.2 billion Chrome users. It is version 99.0.4844.84 that resolves a single vulnerability, but an extremely critical one.

The problem, that affects Windows, Linux and macOS users, has been classified as high severity and identified as CVE-2022-1096. The company urges users to update as soon as possible as it has been detected that an exploit already exists.



This is the version of Chrome you should update to

Very rarely is an update pushed to the stable branch to fix a single security bug, but this one is particularly important because it is already being exploited in the real world. Google has not given more details about it for now, except that it is a “type confusion” vulnerability in V8, Chrome’s Javascript engine and WebAssembly.

Type confusion is a type of vulnerability that usually occurs when a piece of code does not check the type of the object it is passed to and uses it blindly without checking the type. It can also allow bad data or function pointers to be inserted into the wrong piece of code. In some circumstances this can lead to code execution.

Microsoft Edge is also affected



From edge://settings/help you can update Microsoft Edge immediately

Microsoft has also released a security advisory as its Chromium-based Edge browser is also affected by this bug. Microsoft Edge 99.0.1150.55 is the updated version based on Chromium 99.0.4844.84.

This vulnerability has been reported to Google and full details will not be released until most users have updated with the fix. This affects all other Chromium-based browsers that should already offer emergency updates to their users.

To verify that you have the latest version of Chrome you can enter this url from your browser: chrome://settings/help and check the version number. Usually the browser updates automatically, but if it doesn’t, you can start the download manually from the page at the same url and just restart to apply the changes.