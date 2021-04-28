Update: Drama “Imitation” Unveils Teasers Of Fictional Idol Artists SHAX, LA LIMA, And Sparkling

Updated April 28 KST:

Sparkling’s teaser has been released for the upcoming drama “Imitation”!

The fictional idol group consists of members Lee Yoo Jin (ATEEZ’s Yunho), Se Young (ATEEZ’s Seonghwa), Min Soo (ATEEZ’s San), and Hyun Oh (Suwoong).

Check out the teaser below:

Original Article:

KBS’s “Imitation” has shared some explosive new teasers of the upcoming drama!

Based on the hit webtoon of the same name, “Imitation” is a drama about the lives of idols in the competitive entertainment industry. The story centers around three fictional idol groups called Tea Party (Jung Ji So, Lim Nayoung, and Minseo), SHAX (U-KISS’s Lee Jun Young, ATEEZ’s Jongho, SF9’s Hwiyoung, Yuri, and Ahn Jung Hoon), and Sparkling (ATEEZ’s Yunho, Seonghwa, and San along with Boys Republic’s Suwoong). T-ara’s Jiyeon plays LA LIMA (La Ri Ma), a successful solo artist.

On April 26, the drama dropped a performance teaser for SHAX’s song “MALO.” The idol actors show their charismatic gazes and powerful moves as they bring SHAX to life on stage. Even though the actors are all from different groups, their teamwork shines through in the 17-second teaser. The drama also opened social media accounts for each group in the show, adding an element of realism to the fictional characters.

The drama also dropped a striking teaser for LA LIMA. As a successful solo artist, she is the role model for Tea Party’s Lee Ma Ha, who uses her resemblance to the more famous idol in order to get her name out there. In the teaser, T-ara’s Jiyeon channels her years of experience as a singer to depict LA LIMA’s untouchable, sexy aura on stage.

Stay tuned for upcoming teasers for Sparkling and Tea Party!

“Imitation” premieres on May 7 at 11:20 p.m. KST and will be available on Viki. Check out a trailer below!

