Update: (G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Minnie, Miyeon, And Shuhua Launch Personal Instagram Accounts

Updated May 10 KST:

(G)I-DLE’s Shuhua has also opened a personal Instagram account!

Check out her first post below and go follow her:

Original Article:

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi, Minnie, and Miyeon have opened their own Instagram accounts!

Yuqi uploaded three photos with the captions, “This is Yuqi,” “Neverland,” and “Hello.” Neverland is the name of (G)I-DLE’s fan club.

Minnie shared photos from a photo shoot and wrote, “Hello Instagram! Welcome to Minstagram.”

Miyeon wrote in her first post, “Noodle’s Insta is open,” and uploaded a selfie on her Stories with the text, “Hi.”

(G)I-DLE’s official Instagram account has reposted the three members’ first posts and is following them as well. Go follow them on Instagram!

