Update: MAMAMOO’s Agency Shares Update On Wheein’s Situation, Says She Is Being Treated For Muscle Pain

Up to date November 12 KST:

MAMAMOO’s company has shared an replace on Wheein’s situation after an examination on the hospital, saying that her situation was enhancing after therapy for muscle ache and he or she can be sitting out scheduled actions as we speak.

The assertion is as follows:

Good day. That is RBW. We’re writing to share info with the followers who should be very anxious after the sudden information of Wheein’s damage. Whereas finishing up scheduled actions, Wheein felt ache in her neck and again. She visited the hospital as we speak and had a radical medical examination, together with an X-ray and MRI. Luckily, the prognosis was that she is experiencing easy muscle ache. She is at present present process the suitable therapy and subsequently her situation is enhancing. Nonetheless, since Wheein continues to be experiencing slight ache, we judged that we have to stay vigilant. Due to this fact, it was finally determined that Wheein won’t be finishing up all her scheduled actions as we speak, together with “Dingo Killing Verse on NOW.” Our company will do our greatest in order that Wheein can promote with good well being, and we’ll inform you about whether or not or not she can be collaborating in future actions via an additional discover. We ask for followers’ beneficiant understanding. Thanks.

Authentic Article:

MAMAMOO’s Wheein was unable to attend a radio present resulting from muscle ache.

On November 12, MAMAMOO’s company RBW shared an official assertion about her situation that reads as follows:

Good day, that is RBW. MAMAMOO’s Wheein out of the blue complained of muscle ache in her neck and again throughout her afternoon schedule on November 11, so she was absent from as we speak’s radio look at MBC FM4U. She is at present being examined on the hospital. Her future schedule will rely on the outcomes of the check and her restoration standing, and we’ll give an replace as soon as we determine every thing out. We ask on your understanding. Thanks.

