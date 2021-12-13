UPDATE Srinagar Terrorist Assault: Out of 14 policemen injured within the terrorist assault, an ASI and a constable have died

Terrorists Assault: terrorists (Terrorists ) Srinagar nowadays night time (Srinagar)) in Pantha Chowk house of ​​Jewan (Zewan in Pantha Chowk house of Srinagar) Primary assault on a police automobile within reach (Terrorists assault in Srinagar) has accomplished. Terrorists have fired within the police bus, wherein 14 infantrymen are injured. The entire injured group of workers have been rushed to the sanatorium. The realm has been cordoned off.Additionally Learn – Come upon in Srinagar: Safety forces killed two terrorists within the stumble upon

#UPDATE Srinagar Terror Assault | A few of the injured police group of workers, one ASI & a Variety Grade Constable succumbed to their accidents: Kashmir Zone Police – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

In keeping with the most recent data gained in regards to the Srinagar terrorist assault, the Kashmir Zone Police has mentioned in a remark that an ASI and a ramification grade constable have died a number of the injured policemen. Additional main points are awaited. Additionally Learn – Leak In Tamil Nadu Gasoline Manufacturing facility, Manufacturing facility Proprietor Dies, 13 Others Hospitalized

Terrorists fired upon a police automobile close to Zewan in Pantha Chowk house of Srinagar. 14 group of workers injured within the assault. The entire injured group of workers evacuated to sanatorium. House cordoned off. Additional main points shall apply: Kashmir Zone Police (Visuals deferred by way of unspecified time) %.twitter.com/IfEXEh3wii – ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2021

The assault came about when the bus was once on its technique to the police headquarters. In keeping with the guidelines, terrorists opened hearth at the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police bus at the outskirts of Srinagar town on Monday. 14 policemen have been injured on this assault. Giving this data, the officers mentioned that the incident came about on Monday night time in Jewan of Pantha Chowk house. Officers mentioned no less than 14 policemen have been injured within the assault.

Police officers mentioned the injured had been taken to quite a lot of hospitals. Officers mentioned {that a} seek operation is being performed by way of cordoning off the realm to nab the terrorists. Detailed data associated with the incident is awaited. Jammu and Kashmir Police has mentioned this in a remark.

Allow us to tell that ahead of this terrorist assault, in some other incident at the outskirts of Srinagar nowadays, two terrorists have been killed in an stumble upon with safety forces. Safety forces on Monday killed two terrorists in an stumble upon at the outskirts of Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir. Police mentioned that this stumble upon came about in Rangreth house. Kashmir Zone Police informed on Twitter that two terrorists had been killed. Police mentioned that the quest operation is on and additional info is awaited.