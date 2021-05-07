Update: Stray Kids, SF9, THE BOYZ, BTOB, ATEEZ, And iKON’s Donghyuk Test Negative For COVID-19 Following “Kingdom” Dancer’s Diagnosis

Updated May 7 KST:

YG Entertainment’s statement has been released regarding the COVID-19 test results of iKON’s Donghyuk.

As someone who participated in a recording for Mnet’s “Kingdom” was diagnosed with COVID-19, iKON’s Kim Donghyuk received preemptive testing on [May] 6, and he received a negative result today (May 7). Kim Donghyuk was classified as someone who came into close contact [with the positive case], so he will self-quarantine until May 18 at 12 p.m. and also strictly follow the guidelines of health authorities afterwards.

The other iKON members are reportedly still waiting for their results.

ATEEZ has also tested negative for COVID-19.

KQ Entertainment confirmed, “All members of ATEEZ tested negative for COVID-19,” and added, “All scheduled activities will continue without any changes.”

THE BOYZ’s agency has released a new statement regarding the group’s future activities.

As revealed previously, Juyeon will self-quarantine until May 18 as he came into close contact with the positive case. However, Cre.ker Entertainment has further announced that the group will halt all scheduled activities until May 18.

Cube Entertainment has released a statement regarding BTOB’s COVID-19 test results.

The statement reads as follows:

Hello. This is Cube Entertainment. On May 6, BTOB received preemptive COVID-19 testing. As a result, all the BTOB members and involved staff members tested negative. BTOB will now continue scheduled activities as planned. We will continue to follow the preventive guidelines of health authorities and do our best for the health and safety of our artists.

THE BOYZ’s agency has also released a statement regarding the group’s COVID-19 test results.

Cre.ker Entertainment shared, “After being tested for COVID-19, all members of THE BOYZ received negative results.” The agency added, “Member Juyeon has been classified as someone who came into close contact [with the positive case], so he will self-quarantine for two weeks.”

In addition to Stray Kids, SF9 has also tested negative for COVID-19 following the diagnosis of a “Kingdom” dancer. However, member Yoo Taeyang came into close contact with the dancer and is required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

Hello. This is FNC Entertainment. On May 6, SF9 received preemptive COVID-19 testing, and the SF9 members and staff all received negative results. SF9 member Yoo Taeyang, who was classified as someone who came into close contact [with the positive case] as a result of the following epidemiologic investigation, will self-quarantine, and the other members will continue with scheduled activities. We express apologies for causing concern to fans who must have been very worried, and we will continue to prioritize the health of our artists and do our best to take preventive measures following the guidelines of health authorities. Thank you.

Original Article:

All members of Stray Kids have tested negative for COVID-19.

On May 7, JYP Entertainment announced, “As a result of preemptive COVID-19 testing, the Stray Kids members and staff all tested negative.”

It was revealed on May 6 that a dancer who performed with members of iKON, THE BOYZ, and SF9 for a unit collaboration stage on “Kingdom: Legendary War” tested positive for COVID-19 on May 6. As a preemptive measure, all groups participating in the show along with their staff members were tested.

