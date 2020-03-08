Updated Bachelor Spoilers May Change Peter Weber’s Ending With Madison And Hannah Ann

Bachelor Peter reportedly cancels the ultimate rose ceremony (which might make two Bachelor finales in a row with no remaining rose ceremony) however does not dump Hannah Ann. He says some model of not wanting to select Hannah Ann simply because Madison stop, so he needed to speak to Madison earlier than making a remaining choice. Madison was already again within the U.S. at that time, so everybody went house and Peter slowly received again Madison and her household. Then he dumped Hannah Ann, and she or he’s reportedly the one he is apologizing to in that promo clip the place he tells somebody from the underside of his coronary heart he is sorry, he by no means envisioned this.