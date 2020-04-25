Updated List Of Major Movie Release Delays And Early Digital Releases Due To Coronavirus

Manufacturing Delays

The next movies have been movies have been placed on maintain whereas nonetheless in growth in the interim. The discharge dates for a lot of of those films have remained the identical so far as we all know, nevertheless it appears doubtless that at the least a few of them will have to be moved, relying on how quickly the discharge date is about, how far alongside manufacturing was when it was delayed and when the manufacturing will be capable of resume. We’ll do our greatest to maintain the knowledge up to date because it is available in.