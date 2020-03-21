Updated List Of Major TV Show Delays Or Ending Early Due To Coronavirus

Depart a Remark
Community tv round this time of yr would usually be hurtling towards a finale season filled with cliffhangers, nail-biters, and each form of large occasion designed to hook viewers to return within the fall. This yr, nevertheless, the coronavirus pandemic has stopped the manufacturing of a surprising variety of community exhibits, starting from small CW sequence to a number of the largest shared universes on the small display screen. Some have scrapped the remainder of the spring season altogether.
Sure networks have been hit more durable by the coronavirus than others, with CBS beating The CW when it comes to sheer variety of exhibits which have halted manufacturing, however NBC, ABC, and Fox all have their fair proportion. Carry on scrolling for a rundown of the most important community TV exhibits which were delayed or are even ending early as a result of coronavirus.
American Idol/ABC
The ABC revival of American Idol hit the small display screen in 2020 with some stable numbers for its pre-taped episodes, however these episodes will run out sooner reasonably than later. The stay episodes have been set to start on March 30 in Los Angeles, and manufacturing has been suspended. Contemplating California Governor Gavin Newsom has issued an order to “keep dwelling” that can be in place “till additional discover,” it is unlikely American Idol can be again for its stay episodes as scheduled.
Arrow-verse/The CW
Though the Arrow-verse misplaced Arrow within the 2019-2020 TV season, it is nonetheless going robust with The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, Batwoman, and post-“Disaster on Infinite Earths” Black Lightning. The excellent news is that Black Lightning Season Three has already aired its finale and Legends of Tomorrow completed manufacturing on Season 5, however Flash, Supergirl, and Batwoman are going through delays.
Sure, TVLine experiences that Batwoman managed to complete 19 of the 22 episodes ordered for Season 1 and is probably going completed with a shortened season. The Flash Season 6 accomplished 20 out of 22, and Supergirl Season 5 accomplished 21 of 22, and no resolution has seemingly been made at this level about cancelling the remainder of their seasons. All of the Arrow-verse exhibits have been renewed for subsequent season.
All Rise/CBS
The authorized drama All Rise starring Simone Missick launched again in September 2019, but it surely’s doubtless that it will not get to complete as initially deliberate. Manufacturing has stopped, and a shortened season is anticipated. The excellent news is that All Rise had almost accomplished its season earlier than coronavirus compelled the halt, and CBS has proven assist for the present all through its first season.
Bob Hearts Abishola/CBS
Bob Hearts Abishola has been a stable freshman comedy for CBS, to the purpose that it would not be stunning for CBS to announce a renewal even and not using a full first season. The Chuck Lorre sitcom made it a lot of the approach by way of its season earlier than manufacturing halted, and it is anticipated the season will finish early reasonably than resume.
The Blacklist/NBC
The Blacklist, which made its return to the airwaves for the second half of Season 7 fairly late within the midseason lineup, accomplished 18 of its 22 episodes earlier than manufacturing stopped. A shortened season is probably going. Luckily, the James Spader-led sequence will convey again its mysteries and intrigue in Season 8.
Bull/CBS
Michael Weatherly’s Bull, which some doubted would return in any respect for Season four because of allegations in opposition to the star, nearly accomplished the 22 episodes ordered for this season. Bull is more likely to finish on a shortened season. On condition that Bull movies in New York Metropolis and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo simply ordered that 100% of “non-essential work forces” keep dwelling, in line with NBC New York, manufacturing might not have been capable of start once more any time quickly anyway.
Charmed/The CW
The CW’s Charmed reboot managed to complete 20 of its ordered 22 episodes of Season 2, and no resolution has been introduced as as to whether the season will resume filming or if it is going to finish early. The present has already been renewed for Season 3, so the tip is not nigh even when Season 2 is reduce by a pair episodes.
One Chicago/NBC
One Chicago has been going robust within the 2019-2020 TV season with Chicago Fireplace Season 8, Chicago P.D. Season 7, and Chicago Med Season 5, and all three exhibits scored large renewals. Sadly, Deadline experiences that the coronavirus delays resulted in all three sequence having their present seasons reduce wanting the 23-episode order.
Chicago Fireplace showrunner Derek Haas took to Twitter to verify that Fireplace is finished till subsequent season, with 20 episodes accomplished. If Med and P.D. comply with roughly the identical schedule, then these seasons are more likely to finish at 20 as properly. Since Illinois is the most recent state to have a “keep at dwelling” order issued (per NBC Chicago), it is doubtless for one of the best that One Chicago manufacturing has been referred to as off for the remainder of the season.
Dynasty/The CW
Dynasty‘s third season on The CW has been as dramatic as might be anticipated, but it surely too is going through delays because of coronavirus. Out of the order for 22 episodes, solely 20 have been accomplished. Nonetheless, manufacturing has not been formally cancelled for the season, so it is potential the objective is to complete Dynasty‘s season as deliberate. Season four has already been ordered.
Empire/Fox
Empire managed to finish 18 of its 20 episodes for the sixth season, and the coronavirus issues are extra important for Empire than most. The Fox sequence will finish for good after these final two episodes, and the delay with no new season forthcoming within the fall implies that both Fox must maintain out and attempt to end the season or produce a standalone finale occasion down the road.
FBI And FBI: Most Wished/CBS
FBI and freshman spinoff FBI: Most Wished have suspended manufacturing, and so they each movie in New York Metropolis. With FBI and Most Wished nearing the ends of their second and first season, respectively, all indicators level towards each exhibits being achieved within the 2019-2020 TV season and ending wanting the unique episode order. Neither present has been renewed for subsequent season simply but, so followers must look forward to information of whether or not they’ll be again within the fall.
God Friended Me/CBS
There was no divine intervention to permit God Friended Me to complete its present second season and not using a coronavirus delay. That stated, Season 2 was reportedly near conclusion, and God Friended Me is anticipated to wrap wanting the unique order. God Friended Me has not but been renewed for Season 3.
The Goldbergs/ABC
Season 7 of The Goldbergs was nearing completion when manufacturing was halted. The rest of the season has not been cancelled at this level, however followers might wish to put together for an incomplete batch of episodes. The Goldbergs has not but been renewed for an additional season, and Wendi McLendon-Covey is on board the Reno 911! revival.
The Good Battle/CBS All Entry
Season four of The Good Battle does not truly premiere till April 9, however the CBS All Entry sequence might solely stream a part of the season. Eight of the ordered 10 episodes have been accomplished by the point manufacturing got here to an halt as a result of coronavirus. No announcement has been made about whether or not Season four will choose up once more or The Good Battle will merely finish Season four at Eight episodes.
Gray’s Anatomy/ABC
Gray’s Anatomy made it all through Episode 21 earlier than manufacturing stopped on Season 16, however on condition that Gray’s Anatomy obtained the next episode order than most primetime sequence, it may finish properly wanting initially deliberate. 4 episodes stay to be filmed, and no announcement has been made about resuming or cancelling. Gray’s has already been renewed for Season 17, although.
Final Man Standing/Fox
Final Man Striving has been thriving since its transfer to Fox, but it surely too is going through a disrupted season. 21 of the 22 ordered episodes have been accomplished, and the way the remainder of Season Eight can be dealt with has not but been decided. It is potential Final Man Standing would wish to end because the season is so near the tip and it may presumably movie on a stage with out something on location, however just one episode quick would not be such a nasty factor. Final Man Standing has not been renewed.
Legislation & Order: SVU/NBC
Like its fellow Dick Wolf NBC exhibits, Legislation & Order: SVU is probably going achieved for the 2019-2020 TV season. SVU showrunner Warren Leight took to Twitter to share that Episode 20 of Season 21 could be the Season 21 finale. Additionally like Dick Wolf’s One Chicago, SVU scored a renewal for 3 extra seasons earlier than manufacturing shut down, so the Particular Victims Unit can be again investigating sexually-based offenses subsequent season.
Legacies/The CW
The second season of Vampire Diaries and Originals spinoff Legacies has stopped manufacturing. Like its fellow CW sequence, Legacies has already been renewed for an additional season, so if the choice is made to finish Season 2 early, then extra Legacies continues to be on the way in which. Legacies does additionally ship cliffhangers on nearly a weekly foundation, so Season 2 may finish with a bang even when it is a couple episodes earlier than supposed.
MacGyver/CBS
MacGyver did not even premiere till midseason, and now Season four is evidently achieved for good as soon as it runs out of episodes that have been already accomplished. MacGyver stars Lucas Until and Levy Tran confirmed through social media that the present is “shut down for the season,” and it was “too early” and “actually abrupt.” The present has not been renewed for Season 5 but, however with Hawaii 5-0 ending, CBS might wish to maintain one other Friday mainstay going for a minimum of one other yr.
Nancy Drew/The CW
Nancy Drew debuted in fall 2019 as a really CW tackle the basic thriller novels revolving round teen detective Nancy Drew. The sequence obtained an order for 22 episodes for its freshman season, and Nancy Drew reportedly nearly accomplished that order earlier than manufacturing got here to a cease. A shortened season is anticipated.
NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, NCIS: New Orleans/CBS
In contrast to the shared universes of One Chicago, FBI/FBI: Most Wished, and Gray’s Anatomy/Station 19, the three exhibits of the NCIS universe are set and movie far aside from one another. Nonetheless, all three are in the identical scenario. NCIS Season 17, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 11, and NCIS: New Orleans Season 6 have all stopped manufacturing shy of finishing the 24-episode order. The seasons are anticipated to finish prematurely reasonably than return to manufacturing. No NCIS sequence has been renewed but for 2020-2021.
The Neighborhood/CBS
CBS’ The Neighborhood, starring Max Greenfield and Cedric the Entertainer, nearly managed to finish its second season. 20 of the 21 episodes have been completed, and it is trying like Season 2 will finish with out resuming manufacturing to get that last episode. If The Neighborhood is renewed for Season 3, maybe the unproduced episode may merely be moved to the autumn.
New Amsterdam/NBC
New Amsterdam is reportedly properly shy of finishing its 22-episode order, with 19 or 20 episodes prepared for air when manufacturing was shut down. Whether or not or not NBC intends to renew manufacturing on New Amsterdam Season 2 is unclear at this level, however followers of New Amsterdam can relaxation straightforward understanding that the community has already renewed the medical drama for a whopping three extra seasons.
Prodigal Son/Fox
Prodigal Son obtained a full first season order from Fox after solely two episodes had aired, however that full first season might not truly wrap as supposed. Manufacturing stopped earlier than the 22 episodes may all be accomplished. Fox hasn’t formally dominated out returning to complete Season 1. Prodigal Son has not been renewed for Season 2 at this level.
The Resident/Fox
The Resident, which lately donated its medical provides to a real-life hospital in want, had not but accomplished all 23 episodes of its third season, though apparently it bought shut. Like Prodigal Son, The Resident has not been formally axed for the season by Fox. Additionally like Prodigal Son, The Resident has not but been renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season.
Riverdale/The CW
Riverdale was 20 episodes into its 22-episode order for Season four when manufacturing was suspended. Riverdale was suspended earlier than different high-profile CW sequence like The Flash and Supernatural because of a member of the staff testing optimistic for coronavirus, in line with Deadline. Followers ought to count on a shortened fourth season, but additionally for the renewed Riverdale to return for Season 5.
SEAL Group/CBS
SEAL Group, starring David Boreanaz, apparently got here near ending its third season, because it was in manufacturing on its last two of 22 episodes when the present got here to a cease. Regardless of the partial manufacturing on Episodes 21 and 22, a shortened season is trying doubtless. Episode 20 could be the Season Three finale. SEAL Group has been neither cancelled nor renewed for the 2020-2021 TV season.
Supernatural/The CW
Supernatural is one other sequence that was near finishing its final season earlier than the coronavirus compelled manufacturing shutdown. The present accomplished 18 of the 20 ordered episodes. The CW will presumably have to both maintain out and attempt to end Season 15’s two last episodes or produce them at a later date and launch them as a particular occasion.
Superstore/NBC
Superstore managed to complete 21 of its deliberate 22 episodes of Season 5, and NBC already renewed the sequence for Season 6. That stated, Superstore star America Ferrera had already introduced her departure from the present following the tip of the present season. Ferrera took to social media (through TVLine) to trace that she is going to return “when issues clear as much as end Amy’s storyline.” Superstore can be again, presumably with Ferrera on board a minimum of one final time.
S.W.A.T./CBS
S.W.A.T., starring Prison Minds alum Shemar Moore, almost made it to the tip of Season 3, with 21 of 22 episodes accomplished on the time of manufacturing shutdown. The present hasn’t been renewed or cancelled for the 2020-2021 TV season at this level, however Season Three is anticipated to be shortened and finish with Episode 21.
The Voice/NBC
The Voice launched Season 18 with a brand new coach, however Nick Jonas’ first season on the present is more likely to be significantly disrupted. Though NBC has some taped exhibits that may nonetheless air, it is inconceivable that the stay exhibits scheduled for Might four can nonetheless occur. On the very least, stay exhibits that go into manufacturing any time quickly doubtless will accomplish that with out an in-house viewers.
Younger Sheldon/CBS
The Large Bang Principle spinoff’s third season halted manufacturing earlier than the ultimate episode of the 22-episode order might be accomplished. Younger Sheldon Season Three evidently hasn’t formally been shut down, so it is potential CBS is aiming to renew manufacturing and end. No matter occurs for the remainder of Season 3, followers can rely on the Cooper household returning to the airwaves subsequent season. Younger Sheldon was renewed for Seasons Three and four again in February 2019.
Be sure you test again with CinemaBlend for updates and different exhibits with delayed or cancelled sequence because the coronavirus pandemic continues! For some reliable viewing choices with seasons which might be positively already full, try our 2020 Netflix premiere schedule.
