Upload Shine To Your Collar In 5 Simple Steps!

tput the highlight on you with this DIY with reflected collar. Use your outdated and forgotten CDs on this to hand instructional.

Right here’s tips on how to do it:

Step 1: Take an outdated CD and put it in a container. Pour boiling water into the container and wait 1-2 mins.

Step 2: Use a chopstick to scrupulously take away the CD from the holder.

Step 3: You’ll now cut up the CD in two.

Step 4: Save the reflective aspect and reduce them into the required shapes. The smaller the simpler.

Step 5: Reduce a collar out of an outdated t-shirt and glue the reduce items on with cloth glue.

You may have a brand spanking new funky collar created from outdated forgotten issues!

Pass wild with outdated CDs via the usage of them on footwear, wallet, sleeves and anything you’ll call to mind!

