Uproar over Delhi-Goa flight claims of being ‘terrorist’, police arrested passenger

Panaji: On Thursday, an Air India Delhi-Goa flight created panic when a passenger claimed that a "terrorist" was present in the aircraft. The police arrested him after the plane landed at the airport. This information was given by a senior officer.

An officer associated with Dabolim Airport Police Station said that the passenger Zia-ul-Haq (30) was described as mentally unwell, and was arrested after the plane landed.

He said that the accused claimed himself to be a "Special Cell" officer and told the passengers that a "terrorist" was present in the aircraft. He said that this created panic among the passengers. The official said that after the plane landed at Dabolim Airport, CISF personnel handed it over to the airport police.

Police said that he was examined at a government hospital and later after receiving necessary orders from a local magistrate, he was admitted to the Institute of Psychology and Human Behavior, located near Panaji.