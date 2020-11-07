Uproar over Nitish’s ‘Retirement’, after Pappu-Chirag, now Sanjay Raut also criticized, see VIDEO

Bihar Election 2020: Polling for the third and final phase in Bihar continues on Friday. Voting is taking place in 78 seats in 15 districts of Bihar from 7 am. Meanwhile, political rhetoric continues regarding Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s retirement statement. After Pappu Yadav, Chirag Paswan, now Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that the people of Bihar will retire Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in this election. The public was waiting for this opportunity. Also Read – Bihar Election 2020: Pappu’s stance on Nitish’s ‘Sannyas’ – BJP had already written his script

Sanjay Raut said, 'Nitish ji is a very big leader. He has played his innings. If a leader says that this is my last election, he should farewell with respect. The people of Bihar were waiting for the chance of this farewell. The public will retire him in this election. '

#WATCH | Nitish ji is a very big leader. He has played his innings. If a leader says that this is my last election, he should bid him farewell with respect. The people of Bihar were waiting for the occasion of this farewell. People will retire him in this election: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut pic.twitter.com/Ju2puHzSY7
– ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) November 7, 2020

In fact, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday marked the last day of campaigning for the last phase of the assembly elections that this is his ‘last election’. Addressing an election rally in Purnia’s Dhamdaha, Nitish Kumar, while appealing to make the National Democratic Alliance candidate victorious, said, “Today is the last day of campaigning.” The day after is an election and this is my last election. All’s well that ends well. Now you will give vote to NDA candidate.