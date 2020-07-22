Ups And Downs Await Nana, Park Sung Hoon, And More At Sports Day Event In “Into The Ring”

KBS 2TV’s Wednesday-Thursday drama “Into the Ring” has shared new stills hinting at a enjoyable, thrilling episode to return!

The upcoming episode of “Into the Ring” is about to observe the characters as they take part in a sports activities day occasion in opposition to different districts. Goo Se Ra (Nana) holds up a vuvuzela to assist for her workforce, by no means shedding her smile as she cheers. In the meantime, Search engine optimization Gong Myung (Park Sung Hoon) is left standing by himself in an enormous bear costume. Though he doesn’t like being in it, he nonetheless does every little thing that’s requested for him as he’s a stickler for the foundations.

In one other second, Goo Se Ra and Yoon Hee Soo (Yoo Da In) have hearth of their eyes as they’re locked in a fierce battle of dodgeball. As they haven’t gotten alongside to this point resulting from work and their shared curiosity of Search engine optimization Gong Myung, they discover working collectively on the identical workforce a bit troublesome. There’s numerous drive after they’re passing the ball to one another, and issues might not work out so nicely for the workforce with the 2 partaking in a silent battle.

Different stills present Goo Se Ra assembly up with Kim Min Jae (Han Jun Woo) late at evening. Though the 2 broke up, Kim Min Jae had been secretly shopping for the inexperienced vegetable juice that Goo Se Ra had bought for her part-time job, worrying about her and having regrets. In the meantime, Goo Se Ra has at all times been chilly to him. Nevertheless, their newest encounter is noticed by Search engine optimization Gong Myung, who’s frozen in place with a stiff expression on his face. It will likely be fascinating to see how Goo Se Ra and Kim Min Jae’s late-night meet-up will have an effect on Search engine optimization Gong Myung.

The upcoming episode of “Into the Ring” is about to air on July 22 at 9:30 p.m. KST. Meet up with the newest episode under:

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2) (3)