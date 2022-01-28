UP’s Awadh Opinion Ballot: How will the math of 119 seats in Awadh be? What number of seats to which birthday party; Know the temper of the general public!

Awadh Opinion Ballot 2022: Meeting elections in Uttar Pradesh to be held in 7 levels from February 10 to March 7. (UP Chunav 2022) To gauge the temper of the general public ahead of Zee Information ने DesignBoxed surveyed with. In keeping with opinion polls, as soon as once more the federal government of Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) appears to be shaped in UP. Then again, there could also be a lack of seats for BJP as in comparison to 2017. On the similar time, the Samajwadi Birthday celebration is anticipated to emerge as the second one greatest birthday party. SP appears to be gaining seats as in comparison to ultimate yr.Additionally Learn – Manipur Opinion Ballot 2022: Who’s the favourite face for the put up of CM in Manipur, instructed within the opinion ballot

Zee Information और DesignBoxed On this survey of Awadh area of UP (UP's Awadh Opinion Ballot) If we communicate concerning the 119 seats of BJP alliance manner BJP+ can get 76-82 seats. The SP alliance could also be noticed getting 34-38 seats. in a survey E.G Does not appear to be getting any seats. On the similar time, 1-3 seats are noticed going within the account of Congress and others. Within the yr 2017, BJP were given 93 seats and Samajwadi Birthday celebration (SP) were given 9 seats in Awadh. Congress birthday party were given handiest 3 seats and BSP were given 8 seats and others were given 6 seats.

How a lot vote proportion for which birthday party in Awadh

ZEE Information-DesignBoxed In keeping with the survey, BJP+ is getting 43 p.c vote proportion in Awadh. On the similar time, the Samajwadi Birthday celebration alliance is getting 32 p.c vote proportion. BSP appears to be getting 8 p.c vote proportion. Congress is getting 8 in keeping with cent vote proportion and others are getting 9 in keeping with cent vote proportion. In keeping with the survey, BJP is getting 5 p.c extra vote proportion in Awadh as in comparison to 2017. Speaking concerning the Samajwadi Birthday celebration (SP), it kind of feels to be reaping benefits and the vote proportion is expanding by means of 10 p.c. Speaking concerning the Congress, it's getting the benefit of 1 p.c vote proportion. Speaking about Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration, it's dealing with massive losses and its vote proportion is reducing by means of 15 p.c. Others are incurring a lack of 1 in keeping with cent.

Who’s the primary selection of CM put up?

In keeping with the survey, if we communicate concerning the favourite face of CM in Awadh, then 47 p.c folks like CM Yogi Adityanath at the technology of CM. Akhilesh Yadav is preferred by means of 34 p.c of the folk. 10 p.c folks like Mayawati as CM. 5 p.c folks like Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. 4-four p.c folks like every other face as CM.

Necessary seats in Awadh

An try has been made to learn the temper of the general public in 119 seats of Awadh. Avadh has the very best choice of seats and this area goes to be very decisive. You’ll learn the survey of 119 seats and 19 districts of the realm. Awadh contains Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Balrampur, Gonda districts. Allahabad West, Lucknow West, Kunda, Lucknow Central, Lucknow Cantt, Amethi, Gauriganj, Jagdishpur, Rae Bareli, Raniganj, Prayagraj, Sirathu, Barabanki, Ayodhya, Unnao, Gauriganj are essential seats on this space.

Necessary issues of the survey

In keeping with Opinion Polls, BJP might undergo an enormous lack of 11-17 seats in Awadh area as in comparison to 2017. Speaking concerning the Samajwadi Birthday celebration, it’s getting a large good thing about 25-29 seats. Congress might lose 0-2 seats. BSP is incurring heavy losses and is not able to even open the account, coming directly from 8 to 0. Others are shedding 3 to five seats.

Who was once successful in Lucknow-Ayodhya?

Speaking about giant seats, in line with the ballot, the flag of BJP + is noticed waving in Lucknow. The saffron birthday party appears to be successful in Malihabad, Bakshi Ka Talab, Sarojini Nagar, Lucknow North, Lucknow East, Lucknow Cantt, Lucknow Central. Then again, SP is anticipated to win the seats of Lucknow West and Mohanlal Ganj. In a similar fashion, in line with the ballot in top profile Rae Bareli district, BJP plus is anticipated to win in Bachhrawan, Harchandpur, Rae Bareli, Salon, Saraini, Unchahar seats. Out of 12 seats in Prayagraj, BJP can get 10 seats, whilst SP can win on two.

BJP can win from Tiloi seat of Amethi. Then again, in line with the ballot, Congress appears to be successful in Jagdishpur. With the exception of this, SP can win Gauriganj and Amethi seats. In a similar fashion, BJP’s victory is visual on 4 out of five seats in Ayodhya and one seat is noticed going to SP’s account. Speaking about Lakhimpur Kheri, which got here within the dialogue concerning the farmers’ motion, BJP is noticed successful 6 out of 8 seats right here. Then again, SP’s victory is anticipated in two seats. The victory of SP is anticipated on all of the 5 seats of Ambedkar Nagar.

What number of seats in UP

In keeping with the survey, Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration (BJP) + 245 to 267, Akhilesh Yadav (Akhilesh Yadav) of Samajwadi Birthday celebration (Samajawadi Birthday celebration) to 125 to 148 , Mayawati (Mayawati) of 5-9 seats to BSP, Congress (Congress) It sort of feels to be getting 2-7 seats and others 2-6 seats. It’s identified that almost all determine within the 403-member UP Vidhan Sabha is 202.

It’s identified that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Birthday celebration on one facet in UP (BJP) Who’s Leader Minister Yogi Adityanath (Yogi Adityanath) The management is making each effort to occupy energy for the second one time in a row. Then again, Samajwadi Birthday celebration underneath the management of Akhilesh Yadav. (SP) After 5 years, it is making an attempt onerous to seize energy once more. At the 3rd facet is the Bahujan Samaj Birthday celebration led by means of Mayawati which has been out of energy for 10 years and needs to take the reins of UP in its palms as soon as once more. Below the management of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Congress could also be making an attempt onerous (up elections 2022) in Uttar Pradesh this time, in order that its lack of understanding from energy within the greatest state ends. This time Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Birthday celebration and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM events also are making an attempt their good fortune within the UP elections.

word: (Public opinion is paramount within the election. This survey by means of DesignBoxed for ZEE NEWS has a margin of error plus minus 4%. This opinion ballot will have to now not be construed as an try to affect the election in anyway.)