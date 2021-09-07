UP’s Bahubali Atiq Ahmed to sign up for AIMIM, spouse took club

Lucknow: Meeting elections are going to be held in Uttar Pradesh subsequent 12 months. In the sort of scenario, all of the events are engaged in strengthening their place. In the meantime, UP’s Bahubali and previous MP Atiq Ahmed and his spouse have joined AIMIM nowadays. If truth be told, Shaista Parveen, spouse of Atiq Ahmed, has joined AIMIM within the presence of Asaduddin Owaisi at 12 midday.Additionally Learn – UP Information: Automotive collides with truck on Delhi-Meerut Freeway, 5 killed in horrific coincidence

Allow us to inform you that Atiq Ahmed has been a five-time MLA and one-time MP from Prayagraj district. It’s believed that Shaista Parveen could be a candidate within the meeting elections from Prayagraj West seat at the price ticket of AIMIM. Considerably, Atiq Ahmed is these days lodged in Ahmedabad prison in Gujarat. Additionally Learn – UP Information: Spouse pleads for Mukhtar Ansari’s safety, Ultimate Court docket refuses to intervene

Ateeq was once as soon as a socialist Additionally Learn – Kisan Mahapanchayat: Within the Mahapanchayat, Rakesh Tikait mentioned, take a pledge, won’t depart the dharna, LIVE Updates

Atiq Aham, who was once an MLA and MP from Prayagraj in UP, was once previous within the Samajwadi Birthday party. After this, he has additionally been in Apna Dal. Then again, ahead of the meeting elections, the Samajwadi Birthday party had proven Atiq Ahmed the best way out. After this, within the 12 months 2017 meeting elections, SP didn’t give price ticket to Atiq Ahmed.

Please inform that Atiq Ahmed is these days in Ahmedabad prison. The cause of that is that no prison in UP was once able to stay Atiq. Ateeq Ahmed has been stored in lots of jails like Naini Prison, Deoria Prison. After this, many jails refused to stay Atiq Ahmed, and then Atiq has been despatched to Sabarmati Prison in Gujarat.