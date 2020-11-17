UP’s junior engineer arrested for sexually assaulting 50 children, sex toys also recovered

new Delhi: The CBI has arrested a junior engineer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department for the past 10 years for allegedly sexually assaulting children and selling their videos and photographs. Officials said that the accused junior engineer is accused of committing mischief in Chitrakoot, Banda and Hamirpur districts with around 50 children between the ages of 5 and 16 years. A search was conducted at the accused’s residence and cash worth Rs eight lakh, mobile phones, laptops, web cameras and pen drives, memory cards and other electronic storage devices and sex toys have been found. Also Read – 24 brave children of the country nominated for International Award, many girls included

The junior engineer gave details of his activities in the initial interrogation by CBI officials. According to officials, he is believed to have told that he had been quietly carrying out this work for the last 10 years in the surrounding districts of Hamirpur, Banda and Chitrakoot and was hunting children aged 5 to 16 years. Also Read – Food could not be found in lockdown, so mother threw 5 children in river

Officials said he used to give children gifts such as money and electronic devices including mobile phones to keep quiet. The way the accused was carrying out this work, he was far from the grip of the investigating agencies. Also Read – Noida: Engineer returning home from office car at night suddenly fainted, doctors declared dead

The newly formed CBI Special Unit, which is looking into online child sexual harassment cases, started keeping an eye on people indulging in putting child pornographic content on the internet and busted the accused’s activities after observing the accused for a few days. The CBI’s Special Unit of Online Child Sexual Abuse and Harassment Prevention / Investigation (OCSAE) arrested a junior engineer from Chitrakoot from Banda in a campaign.

CBI spokesperson RK Gaur said, “Apart from the physical abuse of these children, the accused also allegedly made video recordings of them from their mobile phones, laptops and other electronic devices. There are allegations that these pictures and video films containing pornographic material related to sexual assault of children were broadcast using the Internet. “He was produced in a court which sent him to judicial custody for a day.

Officials said that it is alleged that the junior engineer had been carrying out this work for the last 10 years and selling, broadcasting and sharing obscene material related to children with others involved in such misdeeds in the world.