UPSC Civil Services 2019 Results: Teacher’s daughter Pratibha Verma in top-3 in the country, explains this reason

new Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the Civil Services Examination 2019. Pratibha Verma of Sultanpur, UP has secured first place among girls in the examination. Pratibha Verma has an All India Rank 3. Pratibha Baghrajpur is the daughter of Principal Usha Verma. Pratibha Verma said that she wanted to become an IAS officer since childhood.

Pratibha told that I was very impressed by the way the IAS officers, in any crisis, respond first. They are always on the front in difficult situations. That is why I decided to prepare for the exam again.

Let us know that the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the results of the Civil Services Examination, 2019 on Tuesday, Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Pradeep Singh has topped the exam. According to the statement by UPSC, in this All India Competitive Examination, Jatin Kishore has secured second and Pratibha Verma has secured third position. He is from Sultanpur district of UP. Kishore and Pratibha Verma are also serving officers. Singh is a resident of Haryana, while Kishore is from Delhi and Verma from Uttar Pradesh.

Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax) officer Pratibha Verma said that she wanted to become an IAS officer since childhood.

He said, I was very impressed by the way the IAS officers respond at the time of any crisis. They are always on the front in difficult situations. That’s why I decided to prepare for the exam again (after being selected in the IRS). ” Verma got 489th rank in UPSC 2018 examination.

She said that she would like to work on issues related to women empowerment and children and especially in her home state Uttar Pradesh. Verma, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, said his parents played an important role in motivating him for civil service.

According to UPSC, a total of 829 participants have been recommended for other civil services including Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS).

Of the total passed participants, 304 are general category, 78 Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 Other Backward Class (OBC), 129 Scheduled Caste, 67 Scheduled Tribe category.

According to the statement, 182 other participants have been placed in the reserve list. Selection has been made for 927 vacancies declared by the government. The UPSC said, “The results of 11 participants have been withheld.” The Civil Services Examination is conducted in three phases every year, which includes preliminary, main examination and interview. In this, selected candidates contribute to the prestigious public service.

The result is also available on the UPSC website. The commission said, “The marks obtained in the examination will be available on the website within 15 days from the date of declaration of the result.”