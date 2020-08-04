UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019: Pradeep Singh wins 2019 Civil Services Examination

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019: Pradeep Singh has secured the first position in the prestigious Civil Services Examination-2019, while Pratibha Verma, who secured the third position, has secured the first position in the women’s category. This information was given by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). According to UPSC, a total of 829 candidates have been selected for the civil service in the examination held in 2019. Of these, 304 are from the general category, 78 from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), 251 from the Other Backward Classes, 129 from the Scheduled Castes (SC) and 67 from the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category. The EW class was first applied in the examination in 2019. Also Read – UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019: UPSC Civil Service Results Released, They Won

UPSC has announced the final list of selected candidates based on the written examination of the Civil Services held in September 2019 and the interview conducted in February this year. According to the list, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma have secured second and third place after Pradeep Singh respectively. According to UPSC, the results of 11 candidates have been withheld for the time being.

To see the result of your exam, you have to go to the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. After this, you will have the option to login. After this, your result will be displayed on your screen. You can save this result.