UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019: UPSC Civil Service Results Released, They Won

UPSC Civil Services Final Result 2019 (CSE 2019): The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the final result of the year 2019. Pradeep Singh topped the civil service examination. At the same time, Jatin Kishore and Pratibha Verma stood at the third position. This result has been released by UPSC shortly before. To see the result, you have to go to the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in. After this you will be able to see your result. Also Read – RBSE 10th Result 2020: 10th class results will be declared today! Check your results like this

The interview was conducted between the months of February and August after the results of the written examination of the Civil Services Examination 2019. During this time a total of 829 candidates have been selected in the interview. Most of the candidates are from general category. Their number is 304. Also Read – UPSC Recruitment 2020: Vacancy left on these posts in UPSC, apply soon, this is the last date to apply

How to see result Also Read – Public Service candidates got permission to undergo medical examination in the states.

To see the result of your exam, you have to go to the official website of UPSC upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in. After this, you will have the option to login. After this, your result will be displayed on your screen. You can save this result.