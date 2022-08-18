Urban and rural bats: why some species choose to live in cities

Bats belong to the order Chiroptera, mammals whose upper extremities developed as wings. They are the only mammals that can fly (courtesy: Leibniz University – Christian Giese)

Although the advance of global urbanization represents a symbol of modernity, it is, at the same time, one of the main contributors to the biodiversity loss. Its rapid progress occurs at the expense of natural ecosystems and the species that inhabit them.

To assess the “urban affinity” of certain species, a team of german researchers of the Freie Universität Berlin, the University of Greifswald and the Leibniz Institute for Zoological and Wildlife Research (Leibniz-IZW) investigated what characteristics are typical of bats in rural areas and in cities.

The team found that urban species are characterized by relatively low frequencies and long durations of their echolocation calls, a small body size, and flexibility in choosing their resting place during the day .

For its part, relatively large species with high frequencies and short song durations may be left behind in the face of advancing urbanization, the researchers said in the study published in the journal Global Change Biology.

Especially small bats are particularly likely to reside in cities (courtesy: Leibniz University – Christian Giese)

Large cities offer advantages and disadvantages for species, for many wild animals, cities represent extreme habitats, with higher ambient temperatures and a variety of human-caused disturbances. At the same time, they offer great potential for wildlife, such as more rest opportunities and greater access to food.

Some bats prefer to use crannies inside buildings, or unused attics, basements, or abandoned houses as resting shelters. Some bat species reach particularly high population densities in cities, while they are quite rare in rural areas..

“We analyzed a global database of bat species occurrence data in terms of their spatial proximity to urban areas to make an urban affinity value per species”, explained lead author Janis Wolf, a researcher at the University of Greifswald, whose master’s thesis formed the basis of this publication.

The life expectancy of bats is 15 years. Some can live longer depending on their species, reaching 35 years (Getty Images)

“We use various indicators to differentiate species who tend to live in urban areas from those who tend to avoid them. Then we analyze what characteristics or traits of the species, for example, the average body size, the shape of the wings, the frequency of its echolocation calls or the flexibility in the choice of the resting placein correlation with the respective spatial preference and way of life”, added the researcher.

The scientists evaluated data from 356 bat species worldwide (a quarter of the 1,400 bat species identified so far)), to analyze how they were distributed in urban or rural areas.

bats especially little onesand with relatively low-frequency, long-duration echolocation calls, which are suitable for forage in relatively open spaces, are particularly likely to reside in cities according to the study.

The flexibility in choosing the place to sleep during the day appears to be equally advantageous, as this allows bats that live in urban areas change space with short notice when humans bother them.

The authors noted that identifying the traits that characterize successful and less successful urban species can be useful for identify those species that are most threatened by the rapidly advancing urbanization process around the world and, ultimately, allows us to prioritize these species with respect to conservation measures.

