Urbanworld Film Festival Opening With David Oyelowo’s ‘The Water Man’

The Urbanworld Film Festival will open its 24th version with David Oyelowo’s directorial debut “The Water Man” on Sept. 23.

Oyelowo stars within the fantasy-adventure movie that follows a boy who units out on a quest to avoid wasting his in poor health mom by trying to find a mythic determine stated to have magical therapeutic powers. A dialog with Oyelowo, Rosario Dawson, Lonnie Chavis and Amiah Miller moderated by Ava DuVernay will instantly comply with the screening, in addition to a particular music efficiency by Alice Smith. “The Water Man” will premiere on Sept. 19 on the Toronto Intl. Film Festival.

“In an unimaginable 12 months of change, we stay impressed by the creativity, tradition and neighborhood that prevail on this courageous new digital world,” stated Gabrielle Glore, competition director and head of programming. “Highly effective storytelling is now extra essential than ever and Urbanworld is proud to be a constant platform that brings Black, Indigenous and folks of shade storytellers and audiences collectively from throughout the globe.”

The competition will host a Sept. 24 dialog round HBO’s “Siempre, Luis,” a portrait of activist Luis A. Miranda Jr., the daddy of Lin-Manuel Miranda. The dialogue will embody clips from the movie and panelists, director John James and Miranda. It will likely be moderated by journalist Julio Ricardo Varela.

Hulu’s “Dangerous Hair” will display screen on Sept. 24. The horror satire, set in 1989, follows an bold younger lady who will get a weave with a view to succeed within the image-obsessed world of music tv A dialog will comply with concerning the making of the movie with author/director Justin Simien, Lena Waithe, Elle Lorraine and Kelly Rowland, moderated by Tahira Pleasure.

Amy Andrieux may have a one-on-one dialog with Alana Mayo, the brand new president of Orion Footage, on Sept. 25. “Candyman” director/co-writer Nia DaCosta, Teyonah Parris and Vanessa Williams will seem on the competition on that date for a dialog, moderated by journalist Kelley L. Carter. The occasion will embody a sneak peek and dialogue of what audiences can anticipate

The Sept. 26 lineup will characteristic a highlight on Peacock’s “Noughts & Crosses” collection that reimagines an alternate universe by which Africa colonized Europe and the racial energy construction as we all know it’s turned the other way up. Stars Masali Baduza and Paterson Joseph will talk about the collection with journalist Isha Sesay.

AMC Networks will current a three-part occasion on Sept. 26 that includes solid members from “Gangs of London,” “Soulmates” and “The Strolling Lifeless: World Past.” Radha Clean will talk about her movie “The Forty-12 months-Outdated Model” in a dialog led by author/director Robert Townsend. A screening and dialog about HBO Max’s “Appeal Metropolis Kings ” has additionally been scheduled with director Angel Manuel Soto, producer Caleeb Pinkett and stars Jahi Di’Allo Winston and Will Catlett.

David E. Talbert and his spouse/producing associate Lyn Sisson-Talbert will talk about the upcoming “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” on Sept. 27. The competition will shut that day with “Come Away,” which stars Oyelowo and Angelina Jolie. The screening shall be adopted by a dialog moderated by Urbanworld Film Festival Founder Stacy Spikes with Oyelowo and actress Keira Chansa.