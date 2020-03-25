General News

Urgent action needed as spike in porn site traffic raises abuse fears, say MPs

March 25, 2020
1 Min Read




three hours in the past
Information Articles

Pornhub is the usage of coronavirus lockdowns to promote and strain site guests to its internet site – nevertheless campaigners elevate alarm over felony and non-consensual motion pictures

MPs and campaigners are calling for urgent movement to forestall motion pictures of rape, revenge porn and child abuse being posted on Pornhub as site guests to the online site booms amid a world Covid-19 lockdown.

Worldwide Pornhub’s site guests is up a doc 12% this March in comparability to February as a whole lot of hundreds of oldsters internationally are instructed to stay of their homes.

Proceed finding out…



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment