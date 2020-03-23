Urgent call to head off new debt crisis in developing world

Covid-19 catastrophe is elevating borrowing costs for poorer international locations merely as commodity exports, tourism and remittances despatched home fall

Speedy movement is had to head off the hazard of a model new debt catastrophe on the planet’s poorest nations amid proof that the Covid-19 pandemic is elevating borrowing costs and hitting commodity exports, according to a primary advertising marketing campaign workforce.

A Jubilee Debt Advertising marketing campaign report acknowledged one of many worldwide’s most inclined international locations have been being hit by the use of a double whammy of accelerating debt pastime bills and the tumbling worth of oil and completely different raw materials.

