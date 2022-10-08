Uriel Antuna spoke of his desire to be one of those summoned by Gerardo Martino for Qatar 2022

Sep 20, 2022; Carson, CA, USA; Mexican National Team midfielder Uriel Antuna during media day at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Less than two months after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022the squad commanded by Gerardo Martino, as well as public opinion and the avid fans of the National Team are waiting for the final list of 26 players that the strategist will present for the World Cup.

One of these characters who has been part of the process of Gerardo Martino is the attacker of Cruz Azul, Uriel Antuna who has in his short-term goals to earn a place for Qatar 2022.

“It is a dream that I have always had since I was a child, a dream that is not only mine, but that of my parents, of all the people who are behind me: my wife, my children, my family that has always supported me, so for me it would be a goal to be there, a dream and I long for it, more than anything”, Cruz Azul midfielder declared in an interview with ESPN.

The midfielder position, where Uriel Antuna plays, is one of the most requested in Qatar, as attackers like Alexis Vega, Orbelín Pineda, Roberto Alvarado and Diego Lainez, as well as the injured Tecatito Corona, are some of the footballers who are in search of the last ticket for the call for Martino.

Regarding the expectations he has with El Tri in the World Cup, Antuna did not hide his dream to make history, since he points out that the goal of the National Team is to reach, at least, the desired fifth game.

“I think that to go on to the fifth game yes or yes, at the end of the day we are all happy and we know that it is difficult because Mexico has never done it, but we know that we can make history, so I think it’s just going step by step and not despairing, go step by step that things are going to happen”, he remarked.

It should be remembered that during the last matches belonging to the last FIFA Date before the World Cup, the Argentine confessed that he will commit “injustices” when selecting the best players who will wear the Tri shirt for the 2022 World Cup, because despite the fact that In this last call, he brought together 31 footballers, he is aware that not all of them will arrive in Qatar.

For this reason, he affirmed that the defining list of the tricolor since each call generates a different reaction among the players, the fans and the sports commentators. With all these factors at stake, the Argentine described as “quilombo” what will happen when everyone knows who will represent Mexico in the highest soccer tournament; It should be noted that the phrase used by Martino alludes to “disorder”, “noise” and “messes”.

I am going to commit some injustice when I give the list. We were 31 there are still some out, beyond the injured that we have to see.”

‘Tata’ Martino has 30 summoned on his official list to face Peru and Colombia as part of the friendly duels.

Because the Tata he has previously announced in which positions he will make cuts -and he will leave some of the leading figures today- he insisted that he is aware of his decision, because of the 31 elements that made up the last call, at least five will be left out.

Gerardo Martino explained that he would only take three forward centers to Qatar 2022, despite the fact that within their prospects are Raul JimenezRogelio Funes Mori, Henry Martin, Santiago Gimenez and Hirving Chucky Lozanotwo of them would not appear in the final list.

