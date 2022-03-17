Uriel Antuna’s great goal that qualified Cruz Azul for the semifinals of Concachampions

The former Chivas de Guadalajara player was the architect of the second goal for Cruz Azul in the quarterfinal series against Montreal CF, although the play stood out for the high degree of difficulty in the definition.

After having maintained the advantage during the first leg at the Azteca Stadium, Cruz Azul traveled to Montreal to face the final match of the quarter finals in the Concacaf Champions League. In both matches, Uriel Antuna has established himself as the player with the best performance being the author of the two goals of the series. However, the one scored in the Montreal Olympic Stadium stood out for his high level of difficulty.

After the last minute injury that relegated Jesús Corona to the stadium’s stands, Juan Reynoso had to improvise his painting. However, Uriel Antuna remained firm as a lateral striker on the right. The confidence of having scored the go-ahead goal at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula was enough to restart the match.

Although his presence in the rival area was noticed from the first minutes, the Sorcerer was not able to open the scoring. Even, missed a clear scoring opportunity against the goalkeeper in the 14th minute. Noticing the inaccuracy, the Peruvian strategist indicated the change of lane to the Olympic medalist, movement that originated the play of the second goal on the global scoreboard.

Uriel Antuna scored the second go-ahead goal for Cruz Azul at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium (Photo: David Kirouac/REUTERS)

Seconds before the end of the first period, Montreal tried to get out playing in their half court. However, a poorly executed pass was recovered by Juan Escobar. The defender advanced a few meters and served a filtered pass to Angel Romero. The Paraguayan advanced a few meters while the men in the area mobilized.

Santiago Gimenez he ran towards the penalty area to distract the defenders and he succeeded. His movement allowed Uriel Antuna a comfortable position to receive the ball. Before he hit the grass, the Sorcerer accommodated his body and fired a powerful volley with the right leg that was embedded with force in the net. The archer was unable to move due to the haste of the attack.

The referee determined the end of the first half a few moments after a small celestial sector in the stands of the sports venue chanted the first goal of the match. For the complement, the Canadians tried to reduce the score, but their efforts did not have favorable results until the minute 79.

Cruz Azul is four games away from returning to the Club World Cup (Photo: Eric Bolte/REUTERS)

Pressured by the obligation to score three goals to qualify for the semi-final due to the away goal rule, the Canadians sought surprise the goalkeeper of La Maquina. As the defense prepared to defend a corner kick, the local players they moved the ball without taking too long and they anticipated the opportune reaction of the defenses.

Joaquin Torres He sent a precise mid-height cross to the area of ​​​​the small area. Sebastián Jurado tried to push back with his fists, but Rudy Camacho anticipated and finished off with his head. The partial score was tied at one goal apiece, although Wilfried Nancy’s pupils could not overcome the steep slope.

With the global actions at two goals for one, those of La Maquina went one step further towards the dispute of an intercontinental tournament. Juan Reynoso is two series away from earning the right to attend the Club World Cup on behalf of Concacaf, although before that he must Meet and beat your rival in the semi-final round.

KEEP READING:

David Faitelson accused José Luis Higuera of fraud with Chivas: “He went to provoke Amaury Vergara”

Golovkin responded to Canelo Álvarez’s provocations: “What have you been waiting for?”

How Alexis Vega spent his first millionaire salary