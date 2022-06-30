URL Tracking Parameters: What They Are, Why Firefox Has Started Removing Them, and How You Can Do It in Chrome and Edge

Surely, at some time you have noticed that the URL of a link you have clicked incorporates —in addition to the typical structure ‘https://domain.something/etc‘— a question mark towards the end, followed by letters and/or numbers, an ‘equals’ symbol, and more letters/numbers. That is, something like this: ‘https://domain.something/etc?orig=marketing‘. Sounds familiar to you, right?





Well, all that last part (from the question mark to the end) is what we know as a ‘URL parameter’which means that, when we visit the link’s web server, we are inadvertently providing extra information to it that we would not provide if the URL lacked such a parameter.

Necessary and unnecessary parameters

In many cases it is a information necessary for the browser to provide us with the content we are looking for when we are visiting a dynamic website. For example, enter https://domain.something/store?product=12345 o https://domain.something/?document=010101 It will give us access to a different website than it would have been if the code had been different. These are what we call ‘content modification parameters’.

However, in other cases, the difference will not exist for us, because the parameter only provides information to the owner of the website. information, usually about how that link came to uswhich can reveal what website we have visited before, or some data that allows us to profile ourselves as users. That’s what we call ‘trace parameters’.

Usually such parameters are purposely added as part of marketing/web analytics campaignsvarying the code depending on whether we are publishing the link on social networks, in a WhatsApp group or in an email newsletter, for example, in such a way that the web administrator, using tools such as Google Analytics, is able to to know how we got to its content.

What does Firefox do for us and how can we improve the settings?

As we can see, it is a potentially sensitive matter when it comes to privacy. And that is why Mozilla has included in the latest version of Firefox a feature that protects its users from this tracking by deleting the parameter in question when you access the web. The problem is that this only works when the browser is in ‘Private Browsing’ mode or in strict anti-tracking protection mode.

Namely: not applied by default. How can we change that? Well, actually, it’s very simple, you just have to follow a series of steps that we detailed yesterday when addressing the launch of Firefox 102, and that go through accessing the ‘about:config‘ and alter the state of two parameters to ‘true’, like so:





Of course, this solution is not perfect: to the possibility of deleting a content modification parameter by mistake when we wanted to filter only the tracking ones, Firefox has chosen to suppress only the tracking parameters of the most popular and well-known platformssuch as Google, Facebook or Microsoft.

What if I am not using Firefox as a browser?

But what if we are using another browser, like Google Chrome o Microsoft Edge, which —coincidentally— belong to two of the aforementioned companies? Well, maybe we should just sit back and wait for them to copy the Firefox example. Or better yet, let’s not wait for them to do anything and let’s do it ourselves through extensions. We have two to choose from: