Urmila Mantondkar joins Shiv Sena, has fought Lok Sabha elections from Congress

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar Urmila Matondkar joined Shiv Sena Shiv Sena on Tuesday. Let us know that he had contested the Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections on the Congress congress ticket in 2019 and later left the party. Let us know that recently, Urmila Mantondkar criticized the actress Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

According to Shiv Sena's tweet, Bollywood actress Urmila Mantondkar reached Matoshree, the residence of Shiv Sena chief today, in the presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Uddhav Thackeray, Rashmi Thackeray tied him to Shiv Sena and entered Shiv Sena.

Mumbai: Actor turned politician Urmila Matondkar joins Shiv Sena, in the presence of party president Uddhav Thackeray pic.twitter.com/wMnZJatzHr – ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2020

Harshal Pradhan, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, had said on Sunday that Mantondkar would join the Shiv Sena in the presence of the Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena had sent the name of Mantondkar to Governor BS Koshyari to nominate Governor Kota to the Legislative Council. Apart from this, Maha Vikas Aghadi has sent 11 more names for this quota. However, the Governor has not yet approved these 12 names.

Mantondkar contested from the Mumbai North seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. However, he had to face defeat in the election. Later, he left the party over the ways of functioning of Congress’s Mumbai unit. He recently criticized Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).