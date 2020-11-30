Urmila Mantondkar will join Shiv Sena: Urmila Matondkar will leave Congress and start a new political innings with Shiv Sena

Mumbai: Actress Urmila Matondkar is now about to start her new political innings. Urmila will now leave the Congress and join the Shiv Sena. It is being said that she can join the party on Tuesday. He contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket in 2019 and later left the party. A party official gave this information. It is believed that Shiv Sena can send actress Urmila Matondkar to the assembly. Also Read – Maharashtra Corona Cases Today: 5,965 new cases of Kovid-19 in Maharashtra, 75 dead

Harshal Pradhan, a close aide of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, said on Sunday that Mantondkar would join the Shiv Sena in the presence of the Chief Minister. Shiv Sena has sent Mantondkar's name to Governor BS Koshyari to nominate Governor Kota to the Legislative Council. Apart from this, Maha Vikas Aghadi has sent 11 more names for this quota. However, the Governor has not yet approved these 12 names.

Mantondkar contested from the Mumbai North seat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket. However, he had to face defeat in the election. Later, he left the party over the ways of functioning of Congress's Mumbai unit. He recently criticized Kangana Ranaut for comparing Mumbai to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).