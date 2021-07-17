Urmila Matondkar Wiki, Peak, Age, Husband, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Urmila Matondkar is an Indian actress, model, and flesh presser who’s well known for her paintings in Hindi, Marathi, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She is the recipient of a Filmfare Award and a Nandi Award.

Wiki/Biography

Urmila Matondkar used to be born on 4 February 1974 (age 46 years; as of 2020) in Mumbai. Her zodiac sign is Aquarius.

She did her schooling from Mumbai and went to Pune Faculty, Pune to pursue her graduation in arts (philosophy). She used to be a studious teen. At the age of 6, she started operating in films as a baby actress. She made her debut as a baby artist with Shyam Benegal’s “Kalyug” (1980) and followed it through that incorporates throughout the films “Masoom” (1983), “Bhavna” (1984), “Sur Sangam” (1985), and “Bade Ghar Ki Beti” (1989).

Physically Glance

Best: 5′ 3½”

Hair Colour: Brown

Eye Colour: Greyish

Family, Caste & Husband

Urmila Matondkar belongs to a Marathi Hindu Family. Her father, Shivinder Singh, is a lecturer, and mother, Rukshana Sultana, is a homemaker. She has an elder sister, Mamta Matondkar, who’s a former actress and a younger sister named Pooja Matondkar. Urmila moreover has an elder brother, Kedar Matondkar, who has worked throughout the Indian Air Power as an Aircraft Repairs Technician.

Urmila used to be rumoured to be courting the Bollywood director, Ram Gopal Varma.

She dated Mohsin Akhtar Mir, a model and businessman for a while previous than marrying him on 3 March 2016.

Career

Urmila started her occupation as an adult actress in 1989 with the Malayalam film “Chanakyan” opposite Kamal Hassan. The film used to be blockbuster and her showing used to be praised through the audience. Her Bollywood debut were given right here in 1991 with the movement drama “Narsimha” in which she carried out the serve as of Meenu S. Singh, the rebellious daughter of Om Puri. Due to this fact, she featured in films like Chamatkar opposite Shah Rukh Khan, Shreemaan Aashique opposite Rishi Kapoor and Bedardi opposite Ajay Devgn.

Matondkar earned huge popularity a number of the many audience in 1994 with the romantic drama “Aa Gale Lag Ja.” Thereafter, she established as one of the primary actresses of Bollywood through starring in films like “Rangeela,” “Judaai,” “Daud,” “Satya,” “Pyaar Track Kya Kiya,” “Ek Hasina Thi,” and “Kaun.” Urmila has featured in numerous dance numbers out of which “Chamma Chamma” from the film ‘China Gate’ used to be a huge hit.

In conjunction with showing, she will also be lively in politics. Urmila joined the Indian National Congress on 27 March 2019.

Within the an identical year, she contested throughout the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Mumbai North Constituency.

On 10 September 2019, she surrender Congress; mentioning the lack of control and vision throughout the occasion. On Tuesday, 1 December 2020, she joined the Shiv Sena throughout the presence of occasion president Uddhav Thackeray.

Salary/Web Price

Urmila will receives a commission spherical ₹1-2 crore according to film. Her web price is estimated to be $20 million.

Favourite Problems

Data

Urmila used to be previous addicted to smoking alternatively now she has triumph over her conduct.

She is living at 93/14, Lokhandwala Freeway, Andheri West, Mumbai.