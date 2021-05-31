Úrsula Corberó (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Úrsula Corberó (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Delivery, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Úrsula Corberó Delgado is a Spanish actress. She basically identified for her roles as Ruth Gomez in Fisica o Quimica (2008-2010), Margarita De Austria within the tv collection Isabel (2014), and Marta within the comedy movie Cómo Sobrevivir a una Despedida (2015). Corberó become across the world famend for her function in Tokyo within the collection Netflix’s collection Los angeles Casa de Papel (aka Cash Heist). She additionally gained Absolute best Actress awards at ATV Awards, MiM Sequence and Premios Iris for her efficiency in Los angeles Casa de Papel.

Úrsula Corberó Delgado was once born 11 August 1989 in Sant Pere de Vilamajor, Spain. Her father’s title is Esther Delgado, he’s a shopkeeper, and her mom’s title is Pedro Corberó, she is a wood worker. She has a sibling named Monica Corberó. She attended Eolia, Escola Awesome d’Artwork Dramatic Eolia in Barcelona, Spain.

Bio

Actual Identify Úrsula Corberó Delgado Nickname Úrsula Occupation Actress and Style Date of Delivery 11 August 1989 Age (as in 2021) 32 Years Delivery Position Sant Pere de Vilamajor, Spain Nationality Spaniards House The city Sant Pere de Vilamajor, Spain Circle of relatives Mom : Pedro Corberó

Father : Esther Delgado

Sister : Monica Corberó



Brother : Now not To be had

Husband : Now not To be had Faith Christian Ethnicity White Cope with Madrid, Spain

Corberó started performing in ads on the age of six. She had her first function on the age of 13. She made her debut beneath the title of Maria within the TV display Mirall Trencat in 2002. Corberó has carried out Sara in Ventdelpla in 2005 and Cuenta Atras in 2007. In 2008, she represented Manuela Portillo within the El Internado collection and began serving at the tv collection Antena and Fisica o Quimica in 2010.

In 2011, Corberó starred because the lead function within the Abril Los angeles Republica, a Spanish drama collection. She seemed within the horror film XP3D. In 2011, she made the TV movie Los Dias de Gloria, launched in 2013 for political conflicts. In 2013, she featured within the comedy movie Quien Mato a Bambi along Quim Gutiérrez, Ernesto Alterio and Julián Villagrán. The similar yr she gave her voice to Sam in Cloudy with the Probability of Meatballs 2.

In 2014, she carried out Margarita de Austria within the historical collection Isabel. In 2015, she seemed as Nadia in Perdiendo el Norte, starring Blanca Suarez and Yon Gonzalez. The similar yr, she took a number one function within the new mystery collection Los angeles Embajada. In 2015, her first lead function was once within the movie Cómo Sobrevivir a una Despedida. In 2016, she returned to the function of Margaret of Austria within the movie Los angeles Corona C Partida. She repeated the enjoy of dubbing via giving her voice to Katie in The Secret Fife of Pets.

In 2017, Corberó performed crucial function within the TV display Los angeles Casa de Papel. She won her first dramatic function on the cinema via Julio Medem. Corberó starred in lots of collection like Seize in 2018, an American crime drama collection, and Paquita Salas in 2019, a Spanish comedy collection. She featured within the track video of Undia within the yr 2020.

Schooling Main points and Extra

College Now not Identified School/Institute Eolia, Escola Awesome d’Artwork Dramatic College in Barcelona, Spain Instructional Qualification Appearing Degree Debut Movie : Paranormal Xperience 3-d (2011)



Tv : Mirall trencat (2002) Awards Sitges Movie Competition (2014)

Alicante Movie Competition (2015)

ATV Awards (2018; Absolute best Actress)

Premios Iris (2018; Absolute best Actress)

and lots of extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 3″ Ft Weight 53 Kg Determine Dimension 34-26-34 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Gentle Brown Leisure pursuits Swimming and Studying Books

Private Existence

Úrsula Corberó dated Andres Velencoso for 3 years, from 2013 to 2015. After, she is these days in a courting with the actor Chino Darin. They moved to Madrid in combination within the yr 2019.

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Andres Velencoso (Style)



Chino Darin (Actor)

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Úrsula Corberó

Úrsula Corberó was once born and taken up in Barcelona, Spain.

She gained the ATV Awards and Premios Iris for Absolute best Actress in 2018 for Los angeles Casa de Papel.

Corberó won nominations at Premios Feroz for Absolute best Primary Actress in a TV Sequence and MiM Sequence for Absolute best Dramatic Actress in 2018, and Platino Awards for Absolute best Actress in 2020 for Los angeles Casa de Papel.

She were given nominated on the Neox Fan Awards for Absolute best Actress in 2015 for Como Sobrevivir a una Despedida.

In 2015, she gained the Alicante Movie Competition for Honor and Encouragement Award.

In 2014, she won the Stiges Movie Competition Award for Untameable Spirit and Males’s Well being Awards for Girl of the Yr.

She was once awarded the Los angeles Denominacion de Origen de l. a. Mancha for Younger of the Yr in 2009, Most sensible Glamour for Absolute best New Actress in 2010, and Kapital Award for Absolute best Actress in 2011 for Fisica o Quimica.

