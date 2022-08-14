Uruguay: 3 National players are investigated for the pregnancy of a minor

The prosecutor ordered DNA tests to confirm if any of the players involved is the father of the baby. EFE/Raúl Martínez/Archive



The Uruguayan Prosecutor’s Office is investigating a complaint filed by the father of a young woman for sexual abuse of three professional soccer players. The alleged victim was minor at the time of the events and is currently pregnant.

According to the complaint, he was 17 years old when he had sexual relations with different soccer players. These would have been consensual and without any promise of retribution involved, indicates the investigation. However, the father seeks, through the complaint, establish paternity of the baby.

In that sense, the prosecutor ordered DNA tests to confirm if any of the players involved is the father of the baby.

The case is in charge of the 8th Shift Sexual Crimes Prosecutor, Maximiliano Sosa, and the young woman received support from the Victims and Witnesses Unit of the Prosecutor’s Office. What the Prosecutor’s Office will also try to determine is if there was a crime and it is necessary to charge any of those involved.

Two of the footballers are members of the Nacional squad and the rest was until recently.reported The country. Meanwhile, from the club they pointed out that there was no legal notification about the cause and therefore their players do not have legal representation so far.

The president of Nacional, José Fuentes, told 970 Noticias that he was not aware of the case. “No, I have no idea. The truth is that I have no idea”, he said and added: “If there is something official I will find out accordingly, but due to rumors for now I prefer not to. I have no idea.”

In June of this year, another case of alleged abuse occurred in the field of Uruguayan football, when Lucas Viatri and Walter Gargano —both Peñarol players— were reported by two women to the Uruguayan Prosecutor for Sexual Crimes, accused of acts that would have occurred during March of this year in the context of a private party.

KEEP READING:

How was the Peñarol party for which they denounced Lucas Viatri and Walter Gargano for sexual abuse