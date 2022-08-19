Uruguay: a man in house arrest set fire to the houses of his ex-partner and his ex-sister-in-law and committed suicide

After setting fire to his ex-partner’s house, the convict left a letter that said “bagayera chorra you will pay dearly.”

A 77 year old man he set fire to part of his ex-partner’s house in the department of Paysandú, set fire to his car and left a letter that said “bagayera chorra you will pay dearly.”

After thatwent to the house of his ex-sister-in-law and also set fire to the structure. Finally, He returned home in the same taxi that took him to commit the previous crimes and shot himself in the head, which took his life.

The man, a resident of Paysandú, had been under house arrest since last year for the murder of his ex-brother-in-law in Maldonado.

The case

After controlling the fire reported by a neighbor, police personnel from the Paysandú 1st Police Station —with the support of units and a fire engine from the Fire Department— found the threat written on a piece of paper.

Moments later, another call to 911 warned of a fire in another house in the capital of Paysandú. When they were present at the scene, they verified the presence of spilled fuel and pyrotechnic material, evidence that it had been intentionally provoked, Montevideo Portal reported.

As it was found out, both events involved, as a common factor, the man in question, since one is the house of his ex-partner and the other of his ex-brother-in-law.

Within minutes, a final call to 911 reported the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, a man stated that his neighbor entered his house and tried to shoot him with a firearm, but the projectile did not come out. Frustrated, he went outside and tried to do it again, but he didn’t succeed either. As a last attempt, he fled and asked a security guard for help, who called the police.

Later, police officers They found the aggressor dead in his house and carrying a 32-caliber pistol.

The murder of his ex-brother-in-law and a complaint of sexual abuse

The man had been sentenced to house arrest forr the murder of his ex-brother-in-law, a rural businessman from Garzón (Maldonado). After knowing the decision of the Justice, the defense of the victim had warned that there was a risk of flight.

It was the afternoon of September 22, 2021 when, from a truck, this man murdered his ex-brother-in-law while working in the field. According to an employee who was with him, the victim asked: “Are you going to kill me like a dog?”, a question to which the aggressor replied: “You treated me like a dog.” After that, he fired.

The man was arrested two days later in Paysandú and admitted having been the author of the murder. According to what he said, the victim owed him money.

The accused had also been denounced for alleged sexual abuse of one of his ex-partner’s granddaughters. However, the case was closed.

