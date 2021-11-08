Uruguay added another injured and there are already eight casualties to face Argentina

Uruguay is fifth in the table and must face Argentina and Bolivia (Reuters)

Selection of Uruguay reported this Monday that the forward Darwin Nunez He is injured and will not be able to play against Argentina and Bolivia, with which he already has eight casualties for the double date of the South American Qualifiers to be held in the coming days. La Celeste faces two key duels in the face of their dream of qualifying for the Qatra World Cup.

Núñez, Benfica’s striker, was replaced in the Portuguese league match on Sunday due to pain in his right knee: “In the studies carried out later, A tendon inflammatory process was found in his knee, with patellar bone edema, which disables him from participating in the Uruguayan national team in the matches against Argentina and Bolivia, “the Uruguayan Football Association (AUF) reported in a statement.

The organism had already announced on Sunday the loss of the defender Sebastián Coates, who finished the game for his team, Sporting Lisbon, with “intense pain and a significant stroke in his right knee”, so he was not in a position to travel to work. They are also joined by Edinson Cavani so the list of absent is eight surnames.

Óscar Washington Tabárez knows that his team needs to improve with respect to his last presentations (EFE)



In addition to the three mentioned, they could not be summoned due to injuries Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Flamengo), Maxi Gomez (Valencia), Matías Vineyard (AS Roma), Nicolas De La Cruz (River Plate) and Sebastian Caceres (America).

The set of Maestro Oscar Tabárez will define a good part of his destiny on November 12 against Argentina in Montevideo and on November 16 against Bolivia in La Paz, at 3,600 meters of altitude. Uruguay It is in fifth place in the standings, in the playoff zone with 16 points, like Colombia but with a worse balance of goals (-3 against 0). Chile appears three points below, seeking to recover.

For its part, The Red will lose for his next two commitments to midfielder Charles Aránguiz, due to an injury that has dragged on for several days and that his club, Bayer Leverkusen, had already reported. Another starting midfielder is also in doubt: Erick Pulgar, also injured and who was not even scheduled for the last game in which Fiorentina lost 1-0 to Juventus at the weekend.

DATE 13

Ecuador vs. Venezuela

Paraguay vs. chili

Brazil vs. Colombia

Peru vs. Bolivia

Uruguay vs. Argentina

DATE 14

Bolivia vs. Uruguay

Venezuela vs. Peru

Colombia vs. Paraguay

Argentina vs. Brazil

Chile vs. Ecuador

