Uruguay and Colombia did not make differences in Montevideo

One of the most exciting duels of the date 11 of the South American Qualifiers heading to World Cup Qatar lor starred Uruguay and Colombia at Great Central Park.

Although both showed petty characteristics at the beginning of the lawsuit, the Celeste had the clearest to open the scoring before reaching the first quarter of an hour. A header from Diego Godin and a finish with the inner face of Luis Suarez were the actions that made David ospina with two extraordinary maneuvers. By the archer coffee grower, the duel remained even.

Furthermore, on another occasion impossible to waste, the Gunman of the Atlético Madrid sOrprendió with a faulty resolution that went by the external sector of the left post of the experienced Napoli’s referent.

Over time the set of Tabárez he was growing in confidence and gestation of the game. Through the stopped ball he continued to damage the last line of the visit and the gasp of the forward of the Mattress confirmed the superiority of the Charruas. The VAR intervention gave another life to the team led by Reinaldo Rueda, because the goal that was celebrated in Montevideo it was canceled by the assistants in charge of technology.

In the plugin Colombia He knew how to repair all his defensive shortcomings and matched the commitment. He was even able to silence the country of Silver river with a perfect counterattack commanded byr Luis Díaz. The steering wheel traveled the entire field to supply Tobacco Zapata, who within the small area touched the net, but did not take into account the enormous reaction of Fernando Muslera. The goalkeeper of the Galatasaray avoided what would have been a sports injustice.

With the distribution of points, both teams were well positioned for the future. While the coffee growers will continue in the area that grants the playoffs, the hope of getting tickets to the next World Cup remains alive in the colombians and the orientales. The way is long. And both have possibilities to dream.

Uruguay: Fernando Muslera; Nahitan Nández, José María Giménez, Diego Godín, Matías Viña; Federico Valverde, Matías Vecino, Rodrigo Bentancur, Giorgian de Arrascaeta; Luis Suárez and Brian Rodríguez.

Colombia: David Ospina; John Stefan Medina, Yerry Mina, Carlos Cuesta, Johan Mojica; Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, Wilmar Barrios, Matheus Uribe, Luis Fernando Díaz; Radamel Falcao and Rafael Santos Borré.

STADIUM: Great Central Park

