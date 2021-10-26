Uruguay authorized 75% of capacity in the stands for outdoor sports

View of the Olympic tribune of the Centenario stadium where the final of the Copa Libertadores will be played (EFE / Federico Anfitti / Archive)

Sports practiced outdoors in Uruguay will have the possibility of having up to 75% of the public that can house each stage, said the National Sports Secretariat (SND) on Monday. According to the statement made public by the agency, the measure will govern from this Tuesday, October 26.

This increase of 25% more will allow, for example, that the fans who can enter the Centenario stadium to watch the finals of the Copa Libertadores and the Copa Sudamericana go from being about 30,000 to about 45,000.

On November 20, the World Soccer Historic Monument will host the final of the second of these tournaments, which will be played by Brazilians Athletico Paranaense and Bragantino. Seven days later, his compatriots Palmeiras and Flamengo will play the final of the Libertadores there.

Meanwhile, on November 21 the final of the women’s Libertadores will be played at the Gran Parque Central stadium.

The text also points out that Those over 12 years old who enter must present the vaccination certificate issued by the Ministry of Public Health (MSP), which must state that they have already received the two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and that 14 days have elapsed since the second of these.

File photograph taken on May 2 in which a man was registered when observing the final of the Uruguayan Soccer Super Cup 2021, between Wanderers and Nacional, at the Centenario Stadium, in Montevideo (EFE / Raúl Martínez)

On the other hand, it specifies that “Strict compliance with the sanitary protocol and recommendations issued by the Ministry of Public Health must be observed, especially social distancing and the use of properly placed masks during the entire stay on stage ”.

Also, it remarks that the distribution of all the spectators should be done “evenly between all grandstands, bleachers, perimeter or sides of the stage”.

It also underlines that in cases where the stages have closed boxes, “These may be occupied in a maximum of 60% of their capacity and provided that there is adequate ventilation”.

Finally, he explains that they should be taken “the corresponding measures aimed at avoiding crowds both in the sale or exchange of tickets, as well as in the entry or exit of spectators from the stage”.

Since September 1, Uruguay has open its borders for foreigners with properties in the country, as well as for Uruguayans and residents and exceptional cases (for economic-labor, diplomatic or family reasons).

Subsequently, from November 1, any foreigner who has completed the vaccination process can enter (14 days after the inoculation of the second dose).

(With information from EFE)

