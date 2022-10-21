Uruguay demands from the Argentine government that the restrictions on the dollar do not affect bilateral trade

The Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Economy are in charge of leading these negotiations between Uruguay and Argentina (REUTERS / Mariana Greif)

The business sector The Uruguayan spoke about the measures taken by the Argentine government in search of controlling the exit of Dollars and the imports -among other variables-. In this sense, they considered worrying the effects that these restrictions may have in Uruguayan foreign trade and made an approach to the Government to advance in a possible resolution.

President Luis Lacalle Pou referred to the demonstrations by businessmen and assured that the administration is in “diplomatic negotiations”. As confirmed by the Foreign Ministry Infobaethe negotiations began, although they preferred not to give details.

“I totally share the vision of the entrepreneurs. It is one of the many measures that the Argentine government has taken, which is independent in doing so, but it happens that some (of the actions) harm Mercosur (Common Market of the South),” said the head of state.

It may interest you: Tourist and cultural dollar: the Government made official the new exchange rates that will take effect from today

In dialogue with The ObserverLacalle Pou argued that the Argentine actions in this context do not go with the “spirit” of Mercosur and said that the proposal will be “energetic“, but “civilized”.

Seven days ago, the government of Alberto Fernández announced new measures, including the implementation of the “tourist dollar”, intended for consumption in foreign currency with a credit and debit card in tickets and tourist packages that exceed the USD 300 a month. In this case, an extra perception of the 25% concept advance payment of personal property tax. This is added to other restrictions in imports that have a direct impact on Uruguayan exports.

As he told Infobae The president of the Foreign Trade Commission of the Chamber of Industries, Washington Durán, made an approach to the Government, the Central Bank and the Banco República on how to work on this issue with Argentina. The order is based on the fact that the operations carried out in local currency (either Argentine or Uruguayan pesos) remain exonerated of the restrictions imposed by the Argentine Government.

It may interest you: New tourist dollar: how to avoid the 25% surcharge for purchases over USD 300

“This is the Local Currency Payment System (SML), which is in force in Mercosur. When the operations are channeled through that system they are exonerated of the restrictions imposed by the Argentine government on import operations carried out from the country itself,” Durán explained. “Is something very simple what we are asking for and whoever is aware of the Mercosur regulations should know it. anything else is play distracted”, he added.

As he explained, this system already exists and works bilaterally between all the countries of the bloc, in all possible combinations. “From Uruguay it is used with Brazil, but it has been used at other times with Argentina and Paraguay,” said Durán.

The president of the commission also referred to another option that he considers convenient to avoid: “The alternative is to tell the (Uruguayan) Government to go to the Mercosur Dispute Resolution System and challenge the measure. Any arbitral tribunal will determine that the measures taken by Argentina are in violation of the bloc’s regulations and that its application should be suspended. Since this is a long process that, even if it were to happen, Argentina will not comply with it, what we are looking for are alternatives, also understanding the special situation that the country is going through.”

In general terms, he said that the approach has already been made to the Government, but “it takes time” and his “convincing process”. “We cannot expect this to be resolved in days or a few weeks,” Durán said.

Regarding the situation of Uruguayan industrial activity, he pointed out that it has been recovering and is currently in a stage of stability compared to recent months. However, he added that the measures taken by the Argentine government affect “almost all exports from Uruguay to Argentina, mainly from small and medium-sized companies.”

Keep reading:

Tourist and cultural dollar: the Government made official the new exchange rates that will take effect from today

New tourist dollar: how to avoid the 25% surcharge for purchases over USD 300