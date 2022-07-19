Uruguay: Nacional fans launched a campaign to convince Luis Suárez to return to the team and senators and ministers joined

The photo of the #SuárezANacional campaign that went viral on the networks

Since Luis Suárez was disappointed that he had not been contacted by Nacional in this period free of contract, the fans of the tricolor team have carried out a campaign under the hashtag #SuarezANational who seeks to convince the gunslinger to return to his quarry.

The Minister of Labor, Pablo Mieres, the Undersecretary of Foreign Relations, Carolina Ache, and Senators Sebastián Da Silva, Germán Coutinho and Óscar Andrade were some of the fans from the political sphere who profiled the most widely circulated photo in this campaign.

This week will be essential to determine the future of the gunman who hopes to find a team in which to continue adding hours of play and training for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, to be played in November of this year.

Where does the illusion come from?

Suárez ended his contract with Atlético de Madrid earlier this month and from there he analyzes team proposals. In this context, he said in an annoyed tone that, while several teams like River Plate (Argentina) were interested in him, Nacional (Uruguay) did not.

“I am surprised because the leaders of Nacional did not even call me to find out my situation,” declared the player to Referee (The Observer).

According to reports, the board did not take this possibility into account because in May Suárez stated that he wanted to continue playing in Europe. However, team president José Fuentes apologized and took responsibility for the omission. In addition, he was in contact with the striker and added that the issue would be put on hold for a few days: “I sent him several messages and when he considers we will talk.”

In dialogue with Ovación (El País), Fuentes assured that “every day that passes plays in favor of Nacional”, because “there are practically three months left for the World Cup” and in Uruguay he could have competition and “be with the people he wants.”

The condition that Suárez had raised to return to South America was to land in a club that had advanced to the quarterfinals in the Copa Libertadores. When River was left out, the hope of its fans was also left out. In any case, the player highlighted the warmth and affection on the part of the leaders, coaches and fans.

It did not take more than that for the tricolor fans to start a campaign on Instagram for the gunman to return to the place of his beginnings. #SuárezANacional trended on Twitter e tricolor fans from around the world took over the networks to convince the Uruguayan to return to the team of his loves.

The hashtag #SuárezANacional was trending number 1 in Uruguay

Antonnella Roccuzzo’s comment that may have advanced Suárez’s future

The Suárez-Balbi and Messi-Roccuzzo families have maintained a great friendship for years. Birthdays, parties, holidays; they do everything together.

Lionel Messi and his wife, Antonella Roccuzzo, made an Instagram live in which they talked and joked as usual. Everything seemed to be normal, until Messi’s wife asked her husband if she was aware that Suárez was going to Uruguay, because Balbi had told her that.

“Luis told you something about leaving for Uruguay, because I spoke with Sofia…”

He instantly stopped the prayer, which could have been so simple but at the same time so significant for the tricolor fans, who see Luis’s arrival closer every day.

