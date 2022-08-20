Uruguay seeks tourists in Brazil to compensate for the drop in Argentine visitors

A panoramic view of Punta del Este, Uruguay (Getty / File)

Uruguay began looking for Brazilian tourists to compensate for the drop in Argentine visitors for the economic situation that the southern country is experiencing, with a series of meetings and business roundtables in the South American giant that began this Thursday in São Paulo.

The idea is to increase the number of Brazilian tourists by offering a series of tax benefitssuch as the elimination of taxes on hotels, restaurants and car rental, among others.

Currently, more than 60% of the tourists who visit Uruguay are Argentinian and only about 20% are Braziliana figure lower than that recorded in the pre-pandemic when the South American power was the second source of tourists to the neighboring country.

“Uruguay traditionally attracts most of its foreign tourists from Argentina, which accounts for around 60% of foreign visitors. Brazil is in second place and ranges between 15% and 18% ”, he began, in dialogue with the news agency EFE, the Minister of Tourism of Uruguay, Tabare Vieraat an event in São Paulo.

Colonia del Sacramento (Getty Images)

And I add: “Our intention is to grow and at least increase by 50%, in the coming year, the number of Brazilian tourists”.

The sharp acceleration in prices registered by Argentina in recent weeks is leading that country to close 2022 with inflation of no less than 90%, a level not seen in recent decades.

The rise in prices, which today stands at 71% year-on-year, has mainly affected the Argentine middle class, the main segment of the population that usually visits Uruguay during their vacations.

for the minister, this situation leaves Uruguay as an “expensive destination” for Argentines so the country is looking for new markets such as Brazil, Paraguay and Chile, in the region, as well as Spain, England and Italy in Europe.

(With information from EFE)

KEEP READING:

Why Bolivia’s “lithium goose” is in danger

Justice acquitted the Uruguayan businessman accused of trafficking 4.5 tons of cocaine to Germany in sports bags