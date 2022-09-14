Uruguay: the strange case that links a man who appeared burned in an old factory and another dead under a woman’s bed

One of the hypotheses is that the burned man killed the one who appeared under the bed. Photo: Diego Piriz

The last Sunday a woman from the Belvedere neighborhood (Montevideo) found a dead man with several gunshot wounds under her bed. According to her reports, this person had been shot by unknown individuals and was able to enter the house through breakages in the gate and the main door.

The incident was reported to the emergency service (911) at 1:40 p.m. by a man who reported that a dead man had appeared at his mother’s house. The lady, for her part, stated that she went out to do some shopping and, when she returned, she found her body under her bed.

This is a 25-year-old man with a history of robbery, theft and possession of firearms. It was determined that he had a gunshot wound to the head, one to the back, and one to the back. Also, he was carrying a gun.

This Monday a man was found burned to death in an abandoned factory located in the same neighborhood, three blocks from the previous murder. As reported Underlined, the police officers who were at the discovery considered that the body had been there for a long time, taking into account its state of decomposition. However, the forensic expert determined that the man had died a few hours ago.

The Homicide Prosecutor in charge of the case, Mirta Morales, said that “at first glance” the body had a gunshot wound and was charredbut it still remained to have the final results.

Another hypothesis is that both murdered entered together to rob the house and one attacked the other. Photo: Diego Piriz

Residents of the area declared having felt shots, something on which police sources are based to have as one of the hypotheses of the case that this man would have been the one who shot and killed the young man who appeared under a bed in the same neighborhood.

Another hypothesis is that both murdered entered together to rob the house and one attacked the other.

While the police were at the scene, different people close to the victim said that there would be retaliation for the murder, published The Daily. For this reason, a man was arrested for threatening a police officer.

