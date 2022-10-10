Uruguay: they asked for the impeachment of the mayor of Montevideo

The mayor of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse, is one of the most influential political figures in the Broad Front EFE/Raúl Martínez



The Uruguayan Senate will begin this week to analyze the request for impeachment to the mayor of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse (Frente Amplio), after mayors of the government coalition -which are opposition in the capital department of the country- considered his absence in the Departmental Board as a sufficient and necessary reason to promote this action.

According to the mayor for the National Party, Javier Barrios Bove, Cosse did not attend the three calls made by the opposition to respond to requests for reports and, in this way, violated article 285 of the Constitution.

Articles 285 and 284 of the Magna Carta establish that “the Board has the power, by resolution of a third of its members, to have the Mayor come to its Chamber to request and receive the reports it deems appropriate, either for legislative purposes or comptroller” and that “he may be accompanied by the officials of his dependencies that he deems necessary, or be represented by the highest-ranking official of the respective division,” except when the call is based on the fact that the administration did not provide the reports in within twenty days.

The Executive Secretariat of the Front will meet this Monday afternoon with Carolina Cosse to hear her explanations and define “the course to follow to face this harsh attack on the mayor and the entire management of the Broad Front in Montevideo.”

According to the president of the party, Fernando Pereira, the mayor’s request is a “gross distracting maneuver” and a “political nonsense.” Pereira referred to the fact that “in such a delicate context in the country”, in the midst of the scandal generated by the document forgery network led by Luis Lacalle Pou’s security chief, “bastarding the political trial is a new unfortunate handling of the institutional mechanisms”: “I hope they rectify quickly, things are getting out of hand,” he added.

In any case, it is not possible for the request for impeachment to be approved because the ruling party does not have the necessary votes it needs in the Senate.

Caroline Cosse’s response

The mayor of Montevideo, Carolina Cosse, published this Saturday a video in which she gives her opinion on the motion presented by the councilors of the departmental opposition: “What happened yesterday is a republican outrage”.

According to what he said, the political trial is planned in case of crimes and violation of the Constitution and “neither of the two things happened”: “What did happen was that the Intendancy responded to all the requests for reports.” Along the same lines, he highlighted that the commune responded to 98% of the requests for access to public information and that the response to the remaining 2% corresponded to other agencies.

In addition, the mayor recalled that, of the 234 requests for reports in 2021, 100% were answered and, of the 234 raised this year, 225 were answered and the rest are still within the deadline to deliver the answers. “The mayor gives an answer,” she said.

“The only explanation I find to have generated this fact is that they want to distract and confuse the public. They are not going to achieve it”, he added and affirmed that “the leaders of the government coalition, instead of helping to solve these issues, intend to distract and confuse”.

Cosse also referred to the situation that the Government is going through in the framework of the delivery of false passports in the Executive Tower, of the express passport to the drug trafficker Sebastián Marset and the setback in the anti-smoking regulation, among other events: “These are very complex moments of democratic institutions”.

Carolina Cosse, Mayor of Montevideo, responded to the request for impeachment by mayors of the government coalition

The figures of the mayor

The nationalist mayor Javier Barrios Bove disagreed with what was expressed by Carolina Cosse and published that during the administration 275 requests for reports were answered: 31 on schedule and 244 out of date. Meanwhile, he pointed out that 88 requests for reports to the Municipality of Montevideo were not answered.

According to Barreto, at the time of making the call to the room to the mayor “she had 30% of the requests for reports unanswered: “In the period in which you gave a date so that we could have the call to the room and between what was announced, He began to send communications, because we cannot tell them that they were responses to the requests for reports, to appear as if he had responded.”

