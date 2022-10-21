Uruguay unveiled the preliminary list with 55 players for the Qatar World Cup

Luis Suárez, one of the figures of the Uruguayan team (Photo: Reuters)

The World Cup began to be played this Friday, October 21, with the presentation of the preliminary lists that the various teams involved in the tournament had to send to FIFA. Uruguay is one of the South American representatives that decided to publicly disclose the list of summoned in this previous summons: Diego Alonso chose to use the 55 available places.

In addition to the experienced Luis Suarez, Edinson Cavani, Fernando Muslera y Diego Godinthe presence of the surnames in charge of leading the replacement is also highlighted, such as Ronald Araújo (Barcelona), Rodrigo Bentancur (Tottenham), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid), By making Pellistri (Manchester United) o Darwin Núñez (Liverpool), to cite a few cases. The detail is that the defender who plays for Barcelona in Spain underwent surgery for a thigh injury towards the end of September and his presence in the World Cup is in doubt.

For Argentine football there will also be some known surnames such as that of the goalkeepers Sebastian Sosa (Independent), William De Amores (Lanus) and James Mele (Santa Fe Union), in addition to the figure of River Plate Nicholas of the Cross or the already mentioned Godinwho plays for Vélez Sarsfield.

Some surprising names also stand out for this brief one-year management of the new DT such as Santiago Bueno (Girona, Spain), Gaston Alvarez (Getafe, Spain), Jose Luis Rodriguez (National), Felipe Carballo (National), Maximiliano Araújo (Puebla). , Mexico), Thiago Borbas (River Plate of Uruguay) and former Boca Juniors Lucas Olaza (Valladolid).

The Celeste faces one of the most important challenges of recent years, since November last year it decided to fire the Maestro Tabárez after 15 years of management at the head of the national team. In place of the 74-year-old manager came Alonso, who ranked the team third in the Qualifiers table with 28 points behind Argentina and Brazil, but ahead of Ecuador.

The Uruguayans will be part of Group H of the competition and will debut on Thursday, November 24 against South Koreathen face Portugal (28/11) y Ghana (2/12).

The The last World Cup with a different coach for the Uruguayans was South Korea in 2002when he had Victor Púa in command of the team. After being left out of Germany 2006 with a defeat in the playoff against Australia under the command of Jorge Fossati, Tabárez’s second era began in the national team (he had managed in Italy 1990) that had a fourth place in South Africa 2010, eighth of final in Brazil 2014 and quarters in Russia 2018.

In other words, it will be the second World Cup since Mexico 1986 that Uruguay arrives with a coach other than Tabárez at a World Cup, taking into account that he did not qualify for USA 1994 or France 1998.

News in development…

THE COMPLETE LIST OF URUGUAY

The 55 summoned by Uruguay

