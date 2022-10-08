Uruguayan organizations must distribute a third of their messaging through the state mail company

The Uruguayan Post is in fourth position among the parcel distributors in the country (EFE/Raúl Martínez)



Uruguay approved an article that obliges state agencies to distribute a third of its messaging through Uruguayan Post, something that favors the state company and plays against the private companies involved in messaging services. The article -included in the Rendering of Accounts that was being voted on this week- was approved by unanimity in the Senate, according to The Daily.

In the framework of a critical situation that the company is going through, this change aims to guarantee a contracting percentage of the postal services of the Uruguayan Post Office.

The implementation of the mechanism will be gradual, deriving 10% from 2023 until reaching the stipulated 30% in 2025. Meanwhile, the cost of the service may not be higher than what was paid before this rule.

Along the same lines, the Regulatory Unit for Communications Services (Ursec) will be in charge of making a report so as not to harm existing contracts between public bodies and private messaging services.

Currently the Uruguayan Post receives approximately $30 million of General Income to be able to sustain the deficit and is in fourth place within the package distributors of the Uruguayan market.

The text came from the Mail’s own directory, made up of representatives of the National Party, Cabildo Abierto and the Broad Front. “There is a possibility that there is a before and after for the Mailabove all, because of the political message that was given”, he told The Daily Juan González, president of the Association of Postal Officials of Uruguay (AFPU).

This Wednesday the union protested in front of the Legislative Palace and requested that the article be included in the Rendering of Accounts. Despite being presented before the Executive Power sent the bill to Parliament, the article did not appear in the vote until the last day.

On the other hand, what was voted presented some changes: for example, the text initially sent did not include the Ursec report.

“There was progress in something that we had been demanding from the board, which is that the Post Office be the logistics arm of the State, that the State cargo be distributed by the Post Office,” said the director for the Broad Front, Jorge Pozzi.

In addition to this change, another article was voted that adds USD 122,125 to the Post’s budget “to finance the distribution of medicines to users of the State Health Services Administration (ASSE)”.

KEEP READING:

Uruguayan Senate approves the Rendering of Accounts, which returns to Deputies