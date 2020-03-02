US and UK stock markets rally despite global slowdown fears – business live

Rolling safety of the latest monetary and fiscal data

Latest: Wall Boulevard rallies in early shopping for and promoting

OECD warns coronavirus could halve world enlargement

UK firms struggling to buy raw materials and shares

Grocery retailer shares rise as Ocado tales ‘excellent name for’

Monetary establishment of England: We’ll act if needed

FTSE 100 opened sharply higher, then mild once more

4.24pm GMT

Stock markets are pushing higher as soon as extra!

The UK’s FTSE 100 is now 80 points higher, or 1.2%, in overdue shopping for and promoting. Wall Boulevard is catching a bid as soon as extra, with the first indices up 2%.

Dow rallies sharply to ranges not observed since this morning.#DOW 25884 +1.67%#SPX 3004 +1.26%#NASDAQ 8617 +1.68%#RUSSELL 1490 +zero.63%#FANG 3424 +2.41% pic.twitter.com/KNTX3cMcvb

The epidemics in South Korea, Italy, Iran and Japan are the Worldwide Properly being Group’s greatest fear, the body’s chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Before now 24 hours there have been practically 9 events further coronavirus circumstances reported outside China than inside, nonetheless the sickness might also be contained with the exact measures, he said.

three.59pm GMT

US president Donald Trump has immediate The us’s central bankers to slash charges of curiosity (one factor which consumers are already anticipating).

As customary, Jay Powell and the Federal Reserve are gradual to behave. Germany and others are pumping money into their economies. Completely different Central Banks are much more aggressive. The U.S. should have, for all the correct causes, the underside Worth. We don’t, inserting us at a…..

….aggressive downside. We should be important, not following!

Proceed finding out…

