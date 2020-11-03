US Election 2020: Why Paneer Tikka is trending on social media, know the reason

US ELECTION 2020: On the eve of the UStates Presidential Election, Paneer Tikka suddenly started trending on Twitter on social media, which surprised people by watching the trend. There were questions in the minds of people that this classic Indian dish may have something to do with the election, but it was soon discovered that a tweet by Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal got it on the trend list. is. Also Read – Why is this country struggling with the shortage of condom and contraception, become Donald Trump?

One night before the election, Jaipal decided to cook. The dish she chose was Paneer Tikka in honor of Democratic Vice President Nominee Kamala Harris. Harris recently revealed that her favorite North Indian dish is “any type of tikka”. Also Read – Condom Shortage: Donald Trump’s Policy Affects These People’s Sex Life, Condom Shortage

Tamil Nadu: Posters showing support for US vice-primary candidate Kamala Harris put up in her native village Thulasendrapuram Also Read – US Election 2020: Who will be America’s 45th President .. Trump or Biden, voting started Harris is the running mate of US Democratic primary nominee Joe Biden in # USElections2020 pic.twitter.com/O1y8Trjwly – ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2020

On Twitter, 55-year-old Pramila Jaipal wrote, ‘Night-before-election activity: eat comfortably. This is Paneer Tikka in honor of #KamalaHarris tonight, as they just said on Instagram that their favorite North Indian food is any kind of tikka! ’They also added the hashtag # BidenHarris2020, urging American citizens to vote. He made another post after the post, where he also explained the method of making this.

Like Kamala Harris, Pramila Jaipal belongs to Chennai. She was born in Chennai, the capital of Tamil Nadu and moved to the United States in 1982 at the age of 16. Let me tell you that Kamala Harris’s mother, Shyamala Gopalan, was born in Chennai and moved to the US at the age of 19 for her doctoral program.